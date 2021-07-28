ITHACA, NY -- Navigating a pandemic isn’t easy for anyone, but it’s proven to be exceptionally difficult for those battling addiction and those helping them. Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services (CARS) offers outpatient addiction treatment and opioid treatment program services at their State Street location in Ithaca.
The outpatient program offers in-person and telehealth individual and small group addiction counseling, as well as medication assisted treatment. The opioid treatment program provides on-site medication assisted treatment dosing (methadone primarily, as well as suboxone) and addiction counseling services. CARS also runs a 60-bed men’s residential rehabilitation facility in Trumansburg. That facility has an on-site nursing department, addiction, mental health, vocational and recreational counseling, and is a 24/7 facility.
Additionally, despite delays caused by the pandemic, CARS is expecting to open a women’s residential facility in 2022. It will be 25 beds and on the same property as the men’s.
During the pandemic, the outpatient services were quickly forced to go virtual. Telehealth became an option for treatment providers in the state because of the pandemic, but critical on-site visits were still possible, though quite limited. According to Brad Walworth, the CARS communications manager, on-site medication dosing meant that the opioid treatment program continued on-site, but they were able to provide more flexibility for take-home doses.
Telehealth has proven to be a rare positive gleaned from the pandemic, Walworth said.
“We will continue to offer telehealth,” he said. “For people who don’t live in close enough proximity to treatment it’s much more accessible.”
He added that it enabled people with transportation or childcare challenges, who may otherwise have difficulty accessing services, another option for treatment. It’s also a way to offer help to those who may not feel comfortable coming back on-site yet, for whatever reason.
“The more accessible we can make our services for people in need, the better,” Walworth said.
However, despite the positives of telehealth, there are some drawbacks.
“On-site counseling is optimal for many people,” Walworth said. “It provides a more natural connection and possibly more opening up during counseling. It provides a better sense of how things are going for people. Counselors can pick up on things affecting their clients that may not be as obvious over the phone or Zoom. Some of that can be lost through telehealth.”
Having limited on-site services also affected the ability to form relationships, something Walworth said is critical for many people in recovery.
“It’s one thing when you’re working with people right there, and another when you’re disconnected like that,” he said. “Programs all over the state noticed that, because of the pandemic response, it really ended up keeping a lot of people unintentionally away from treatment.”
However, overall, Walworth said telehealth is something they will be happily retaining.
“It’s great for access,” he said. “It’s one of those things that should have been out there all along. The more accessibility, the more people will take serious consideration and pursue treatment.”
In addition to the logistical struggles of seeking recovery during the pandemic, there were also many other factors that added to the difficulty.
“The challenge during the pandemic with a lot being closed down, but liquor stores being open, is for a lot of people with addiction and trauma history the use of substances is a way of self-medicating trauma,” Walworth said.
The fact that people were so isolated during the pandemic also made recovery harder.
“It’s the exact opposite of what people should do,” Walworth said. “They’re away from support groups and systems, away from counseling, away from treatment centers. A lot of people with opioid use disorder are using medication for treatment, so they might also be away from medication assisted treatment.”
And that’s to say nothing of the stress generally associated with such a severe public health crisis. Walworth added that people were coping the best they could, but for many in recovery it was “really terrible.”
And this struggle was a trend nationwide, with 93,000 people lost to overdoses in the United States in 2020 — a record high and up 29% from the year previous. In Tompkins County, there were 19 overdose deaths in 2020.
“It may not seem huge when you’re looking at 90,000 nationwide, but we’re a small county,” Walworth said. “And any one of those is too many.”
Addiction, and specifically the opioid epidemic, has been a growing issue for years now. According to Walworth, only two people died from overdoses in 2007, and it wasn’t until 2011 that the county hit double digits with 15.
“Between 2007 and 2020 there were only two years that had more than 19 overdose deaths,” Walworth said.
In 2016 it was 21 and in 2017 it was 22. Walworth called the fact 2020 was the third highest in 2020 “kind of concerning.”
He does think the struggles of the pandemic played into the high number of overdose deaths, but he also thinks a lot of the responsibility lies with fentanyl. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain. It’s highly addictive and is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
The CDC said most cases of fentanyl-related overdose and death are linked to illegally made fentanyl sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It’s often mixed with heroin or cocaine as a combination product —with or without the user’s knowledge.
“There’s more and more fentanyl in other substances,” Walworth said. “It’s being mixed more and more just because it’s cheap and it’s very powerful. But it’s also very deadly. People who are getting substances think they’re getting one thing, and if it’s laced with something more powerful it’s horrific.”
Walworth said pharmaceutical companies played a big role in the opioid crisis in the United States and in fact, at the July 20 County Legislature meeting, county attorney Jonathan Wood told legislators that Tompkins County will receive compensation as part of settlements from opioid-related lawsuits against Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson.
When the CARS opioid treatment program began in January 2020, it was capped at 50 people. But now there are more than 100 receiving services.
Another struggle for those battling addiction during the pandemic was the reduced functioning of the court system. Walworth said many CARS patients are mandated to treatment by the legal system. Additionally, substance use disorders are often noticed at work, whether through behavior or drug screening.
“That’s often the initial catalyst [for seeking help],” he said. “For many people being unemployed or working from home or courts not being as active, there was a lot of screening that wasn’t being done.”
He said they’re starting to see a reversal than that, but they’re still not sure when things will return to “normal.”
“Our outpatient services are very busy, but we’re still in that weird phase where things are continuing to open, so it’s hard to tell where everything is going,” he said. “We’re just increasing the service delivery now, and it’s hard to tell when things are going to plateau.”
Walworth does think there could possibly be another spike this fall after the extended unemployment benefits expire.
“Obviously more people will be looking for jobs and that’s probably going to result in a lot more people going into treatment,” he said. “Most of the providers on state advocacy calls are concerned that following the pandemic the need is going to show up more and more and more, and we’re going to keep getting busier. Hopefully it won’t create too much stress on the system.”
However, Walworth said CARS doesn’t want people to worry about overloading the system and that getting connected with a treatment service is critical.
“Get a needs assessment and get a sense of what your needs are,” he said.
He added that taking that first step and making a call is the hardest part.
“Just take that step, there will more than likely be someone there to meet them where they are,” he said. “It’s a big community of help and it’s out there. We’re here, other providers in town are here, there are a lot of people who are really serious about helping.”
After getting involved with a treatment center, Walworth encourages those with addiction struggles to take full advantage of that connection.
“Get a mentor, get a sponsor, be involved with community programs and groups,” he said. “As many resources as you can connect with, it’ll benefit you that much more.”
He also mentioned that confidentiality should not be a concern for those who want to seek help.
“We’re not able to tell other people that they’re coming here,” Walworth said. “The confidentiality laws in place are so strong, and intentionally so. People should understand you can safely contact us and we’re required to keep things quiet.”
Contact the CARS State Street outpatient office at 607-273-1277, the men’s facility in Trumansburg at 607-273-5500, or through their website at www.carsny.org.
