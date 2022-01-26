ITHACA, NY -- After a decade at the helm, Svante Myrick is stepping down from his position as the mayor of Ithaca. First elected when he was 24 years old in 2011, Myrick resigned as the city’s longest serving mayor and will likely be remembered for his push for affordable housing, the reconstruction of the Commons, and his department-altering Reimagining Public Safety plan.
Myrick is wrapping up his final weeks in office as he prepares to take over as the executive director of People for the American Way, a “progressive advocacy organization founded to fight right-wing extremism and build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all,” according to its website. Myrick said the events in national politics over the past few years, particularly the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, made the chance to head the organization impossible to say no to.
“These opportunities came looking for me, and the reason I accepted was because of the state of our national politics,” he said. “I’ve been in office since the Bush Administration — that’s when I started on Common Council — and I’ve seen a lot of changes, a lot of ups and downs. But I’ve never seen anything like Jan. 6 […] We failed to execute a peaceful transition of power, and that was really, really spooky.”
Myrick added that when People for the American Way came calling to talk to him about the executive director role, he saw a chance to make a change.
“I like to serve, and I like to feel like my service makes a difference. They offered an opportunity to serve at a time ahead of the mid-terms and ahead of the 2024 election that felt impossible to say no to,” he said. “I also realized after 14 years in elected life and public life that there’s never an ideal time. There’s always a project you’re in the middle of. But these positions are not meant to be lifetime appointments, and I feel like the city is in remarkably good hands […] I felt like I could answer this call to pitch in and move American democracy in the right direction without leaving the city in the lurch. I’m eager to serve.”
Myrick will leave office after the first week in February, with fifth ward council member Laura Lewis taking over as acting mayor through the end of the year. She has been shadowing Myrick and preparing to take over since he announced his resignation at the Jan. 5 Common Council meeting.
Lewis was first elected to council in 2017 and has served since Jan. 2018, during which time Myrick said she’s established leadership in the affordable housing space and worked on the public safety working group. He said that her skills working professionally in student services has made her a good facilitator, mediator and listener.
“She’s become first amongst her peers in terms of who folks go to and trust,” Myrick said. “It felt like the best choice, and the transition over the past couple weeks has proven that to be true […] She’s going to hit the ground running.”
Housing & Development
From the beginning, affordable housing was a priority to Myrick. In the days before the mayoral election in 2011, he told the Ithaca Times: “A comprehensive zoning plan will promote smart, focused growth in our City's urban core. This will protect our residential neighborhoods and combat sprawl while adding to the tax base, making rents and property taxes more affordable. It will put more residents in walking or biking distance from work, decreasing traffic, reducing our carbon emissions, and helping our local businesses compete. We can protect our residential neighborhoods while creating a more affordable, walkable, and vibrant city. This will be my top priority as mayor.”
Today, a little over a decade later, Myrick can boast that the city has built more affordable housing in the past 10 years than it had in the 40 years before combined.
“The past trend was to put it in the city, but on the outskirts — Floral Ave, West Hill. But we’ve reversed that trend and are building housing in the core of the city,” he said, citing Breckenridge Place, Stone Quarry Apartments, 210 Hancock apartments, the Amici House, and the in-progress Asteri building directly next to City Hall.
“So not only did we build more affordable housing, but that housing gave people who lived inside it the access to the cultural, social and economic life of the city, which is a great thing,” Myrick said. “I wish we had built twice as much, and I hope the city continues to pursue affordable housing, because it’s still the biggest problem.”
His advice to his successors is to use all the tools in the toolkit to make affordable housing happen, including incentivizing market rate housing, building affordable housing, instituting tenant protections, slowing or lowering the tax rate and creating jobs.
“There are specific policies like lowering parking requirements or eliminating minimum requirements or making it easier to build accessory dwelling units,” he said. “But yeah, I think future administrations will have to continue this work because we still have too many people who want to live in Ithaca or who work in Ithaca, but can’t afford to live in Ithaca.”
Myrick said a 5-7% vacancy rate will be required before rents start to decrease. It’s hard to nail down an exact vacancy rate, but it’s currently generally believed to be between 1-2% in the city, meaning a considerable amount of new housing is still needed. There are a number of projects in the works, including the Asteri building on Green Street which will be home to 181 permanently affordable housing units.
Tax abatements have played a large role in making more affordable housing possible, as they grandfather the tax burden on developers over a seven-to-10 year period. The first year, a developer will pay the same property tax that the property was assessed prior to development, and then that amount increases year after year until the developer is paying the full property tax amount for the building.
There’s been some pushback to these abatements from the public, especially after City Centre, which received an abatement, sold for $25 million more than it was built for within two years of completion.
So does Myrick think that’s indicative of taxpayers surrendering too much to developers?
“Maybe,” he said, before elaborating. “Economic development is not straightforward. I think tax abatements get an outsized amount of public attention. The actual incentives are quite small and pretty time limited, while the economic growth has created hundreds of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in new real estate value, which is why we’ve been able to lower tax rates over the years.”
He also acknowledged that tax abatement policies can be adjusted to a city’s needs at the time, something he’s tried to do during his time in office.
“In the beginning, during the financial crisis, we loosened the restrictions,” he said. “Lately, we’ve tightened the requirements to increase affordable housing. It’s a policy that needs to adjust to the times.”
There are two other decisions Myrick made that ultimately resulted in redevelopment in the city — the Chacona Block and the Nines. In the fall of 2017, Myrick was the tie-breaker during a Common Council vote on whether or not to designate the Chacona Block as historic. It was a contentious topic at the time, and when Council deadlocked 5-5, Myrick cast the deciding vote to deny the designation. At the time, the Chacona Block was home to Collegetown Bagels and owned by the Student Agencies non-profit.
Six months later, Myrick was in the same position. He cast the tie-breaking vote, again to deny the historic designation of The Nines restaurant and fire station.
“In the case of these buildings I have such great sentimental attachment to them both,” he said. “Collegetown Bagels is where I did my first ever voter registration drive as a sophomore in college. It’s where I celebrated the victory of Barack Obama. It’s where I celebrated my own election [to Common Council] in 2007. It’s where I spent about half my paychecks from the years of 2005 to 2015. The Nines I went to twice a week — my body is still like 50% Nines pizza.”
However, he noted that despite his emotional attachment to the buildings, he didn’t think they met the criteria for historic designation.
“I didn’t think they were particularly beautiful or important examples of historic architectures, they didn’t meet the criteria of being designed by a famous architect, and they were frankly dangerous,” he said. “They were dilapidated, unsafe and unsightly, and I just have real faith in Ithacans and the future. And I think that’s what’s driven me, confidence that the future can be better than the present.”
He said there was a lot of hand-wringing over the Chacona Block in particular, with many worried about the future of Collegetown Bagels, but said it’s “indisputable” that the whole block looks better now.
The new Student Agencies building is six-stories with sleek panes of blue glass. Its large patio and ground floor space is the future home of Ithaca Beer Co., which will be opening a location inside this year.
“We’ve built several dozen more housing units and receive tens of thousands more in tax dollars each year,” Myrick said of the new development. “It was a tough call but it was the right call.”
The Commons
In an interview with Myrick in Sept. 2011, the Ithaca Times asked him as a first-time mayoral candidate what his plan was for the Commons. At the time, the infrastructure below the Commons was failing, and the surface of the pedestrian mall was crumbling beneath residents’ feet. The city hired a firm to study the project and was ultimately presented with a $10 million plan.
Myrick outlined three steps to moving the re-design forward: making a clear economic case for the reconstruction, identifying viable funding streams, and navigating through unresolved implementation and design issues.
In late August of 2015 — behind schedule by anyone’s calendar — the Commons was complete. A more than $15 million project, the Commons reconstruction has “succeeded beyond our wildest dreams,” Myrick said. “We were hoping to get back to the past glory of the Commons, and we’ve superseded it.”
According to Myrick, there was a 20-25% vacancy in the storefronts on the Commons in 2011.
“Shops were shrinking, restaurants were shuttering,” he said. “There was very much a sense of impending doom.”
The Commons had been built in the 1970s, and at that time they built the above-ground amenities on top of the underground utilities, which ran down the center of the mall, a remnant of its former life as a through street. That meant whenever the failing 100-year-old infrastructure needed repairing, the Commons was torn up and then patched back over with concrete.
“The surface above-ground kept breaking, we were getting slips and trips, people were injuring themselves and suing the city,” Myrick said. “So something had to be done.”
He said part of the 2011 mayoral election included some folks suggesting abandoning the Commons, ripping it up, and turning it back into a street. The project was expensive and daunting, and for some it seemed easier to just move on from it all together.
However, once Myrick took office, he was able to get outside funding from a variety of places, including $4.5 million from the Federal Transit Administration and $1.8 million from the New York State Regional Economic Development Council.
The road to the new Commons was as rough and bumpy as those concrete patches on the old pedestrian mall. Business owners struggled as the longer-than-expected construction kept pedestrians away, with one calling the construction site a war zone. However, it seems much was quickly forgiven when the new and improved Commons finally opened.
“Our public investment triggered a wave of private investment,” Myrick said. “From Harold Square to City Centre to the Rev building to the Marriott to Seneca Way to the Canopy Hilton to the Ithacan Building to the Vecino Asteri project. It was a $15 million public investment that has generated, conservatively, $500 million of private investment and set up future generations for success.”
To avoid dealing with the same problems in the future, utilities were put off to the side, where repairs can be made by pulling up the bricks, fixing the issue, and relaying the bricks without tearing up the ground. The reconstruction also created utility ducts for fiber and other future telecommunication systems, as well as made many aesthetic changes to the Commons.
“The vacancy rate is way lower now, and sales tax from the Commons is way higher,” Myrick said.
Public Safety
It’s not a secret that the relationship between the Ithaca Police Department and Myrick has been strained over the years. Ithaca’s police union and the city finally agreed on a labor contract at the end of 2021 after the previous one expired in 2011 — 10 years of failed negotiations between the two parties only further drove a wedge between them.
Then in Feb. 2021 Myrick unveiled the Reimagining Public Safety plan in response to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to review current police forces and “develop a plan to improve such deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices, for the purposes of addressing the particular needs of the communities served by such police agency and promote community engagement to foster trust, fairness and legitimacy, and to address an racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color.”
The executive order was in direct response to the murder of George Floyd by (now former) Minneapolis police officers and the subsequent demonstrations and protests that followed, demanding an end to police brutality against people of color.
The plan included a recommendation to replace the Ithaca Police Department with the Department of Public Safety and Community Solutions, which would include both armed and unarmed officers. Perhaps predictably, the response from police officers and their supporters came in fast and angry. The less than clear initial launch of the plan led to many thinking the entire police department would be abolished. Really though, the plan was to rename the police department while adding unarmed officers to the mix to respond to non-violent needs, such as taking reports, dealing with parking issues or controlling traffic during an accident.
Even with the clarifications, the police union has continued to be outspoken against the plan, claiming it hasn’t been involved in the process (there are three police union members on the working group), and suggesting its own alternatives. Many of the union’s attacks take on a personal nature online, usually targeting Myrick directly. Despite this, Myrick said he tries to remain empathetic to the officers, as he knows change isn’t easy.
“The department itself has done a good job under difficult circumstances, but there is a big cultural divide between the politics of the police union and the ethos of the people of Ithaca. As mayor, you have to stand in that divide and try to bridge it. I think what I learned too late was it was too big a chasm for any one person to bridge, and what we needed was a coalition of people who can work to fix this relationship,” he said. “It’s tough for the [union] too. They’re not bad people individually, they really are not. But they have a very different set of values and I think they’ve had a hard time keeping up with the changing requests from the citizenry […] I think it’s been hard for them.”
Myrick has largely been the face of the police reform effort, alongside a collaboration with the county and the leadership of Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood in the city’s working group.
Since the plan was unveiled, the Community Justice Center has been established at the city and county levels, and the first-ever executive director of the center has been hired. With all those pieces in place, Myrick said he feels good about how he’s leaving things.
“It’s in great hands,” he said. “Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood are leading the working group which is stocked full of extremely capable and invested citizens, and Laura Lewis has a great working relationship with all of our uniformed personnel and has a real desire to see through these needed reforms. I trust their leadership on this issue as much as, if not more than, my own. So I’m not nervous. I’m confident they’ll do the right thing.”
And despite the backlash he faced from officers and some residents, Myrick said he’s proud of the Reimagining work.
“I have more pride that we listened really, really deeply to the people of Ithaca, especially minoritized populations that have been left out of this conversation for a long time,” he said. “We took their feedback seriously and when the largest civil uprisings in Ithaca’s history happened, in a city that is known for its civic engagement, you have to respond forcefully. Public safety employees work at the behest of our citizens and our citizens wanted change. I’m proud of everything I’ve done to fight for that change.”
A Greener Ithaca
Along with the Reimagining Public Safety initiative, the Green New Deal is also a work in progress that Myrick will leave behind. However, he’s far from worried with Sustainability Director Luis Aguirre-Torres in charge.
Aguirre-Torres and Myrick made headlines last fall when Common Council voted to electrify the entire city to try and reach decarbonization goals.
“There’s more momentum now than at any point in the city’s history for the Green New Deal,” Myrick said. “We’re investing more of our resources and we’ve gotten more private investments than we could have ever dreamed even two years ago. Luis is dynamic and innovative and driven. The fact those big policies like housing and public safety and the Green New Deal are in such great hands was part of the alignment that made me feel like it was time to step into a new challenge.”
Myrick also said that he feels like the work his administration has been able to accomplish has made the city an overall greener place now compared to a decade ago. In addition to passing the Green New Deal, a new, stricter green building code was also enacted so that new projects are more environmentally friendly than older housing. Additionally, because of his concentration on housing in the downtown core, much of the new development is happening closer to sidewalks and bike lanes and transit lines, giving people more ways to get around without using single occupancy vehicles.
He said one of the things he’s most proud of is the progress he helped make with the sidewalks, from installing “miles and miles” of new sidewalks to the repair and maintenance of existing paths.
“So between new bike lanes and sidewalks and the completion of the waterfront trail and the expansion of the Black Diamond Trail, the city is a much greener place than it was 10 years ago,” Myrick said.
The Future
While the next 10 years won’t directly be shaped by Myrick’s hand, there are still a few things left that he laid the groundwork for, and he hopes will come to fruition down the line. One of them is the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cornell University, the current of which runs through the end of 2023.
Early on in his tenure, Myrick made a valiant effort to get Cornell to increase its payments to the city, a plea made by previous mayors as well. Former mayor Ben Nichols even went so far as to withhold building permits from the university until they started contributing more (it didn’t work). Myrick said the current MOU was struck five or six years before he became mayor, and the next one starts in 2024. However, he thinks the city is in a good place to make a case for why the university needs to do a better job of contributing.
He did note, however, that the city has received more resources from Cornell over his time in office, including contributions to specific projects such as the East State Street intersection improvements, Stewart Avenue improvements, bridge repairs for a bridge near campus, and several hundred thousand dollars on an annual basis for the new stormwater fee.
Myrick also notes that a new bus terminal is a priority for the city. He’s eyeing the Seneca Street garage, which he said needs to be replaced.
“Instead of just building a garage, you build it on top and add a public benefit on the ground floor,” he said. “It makes a lot of sense for a bus terminal.”
He’s also hopeful that the safe injection site from his drug plan will still pan out.
“The safe injection site seems closer than ever now,” he said. “The results from the last couple months in New York City show they save lives and all indications show they’re good neighbors and contributing to a safer environment. It makes the case to the state to allow us to go next even stronger.”
So with so much behind him — the Commons rebuild, the Green New Deal, Reimagining Public Safety, driving economic development downtown and increasing affordable housing — what is Myrick the proudest of? The increase of Ithacans over the past 10 years.
“The best thing about Ithaca is Ithacans, and if the world needs anything more, it’s more Ithacans. To the degree I helped facilitate that, that’s the thing I’m most proud of.”
