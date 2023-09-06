In response to increases in the number of local cases of COVID-19, the Cayuga Health System (CHS) has announced that it will be bringing back “mandatory masking” starting on September 7.
The announcement stated that “masking will be required for staff, visitors, and patients in CHS healthcare facilities except for brief periods while eating and drinking.” It said they will “continue to conduct Universal COVID testing for all patients admitted to the hospital, in addition to testing for clinical purposes.”
Cayuga Health’s decision to reinstate mask mandates comes following an August 10 health alert from the Tompkins County Whole Health Department warning the community of a spike in COVID-19 community transmission levels. The spike has been attributed to a new subvariant of the virus known as “EG.5,” now the dominant strain in New York.
According to the alert, transmission levels in Tompkins County have reached three new cases per day. This time last year, transmission levels were only about one new case per day.
The alert stated that the increase reflects recent trends across New York State and the rest of the country. It continued stating that “Hospitalization rates in Tompkins County have remained low, with four hospital admissions due to COVID-19 reported for August 9th, 2023.”
Additionally, the announcement stated, “The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has remained stable, and CHS considers it imperative to take proactive measures to maintain this stability.”
In response to the increase in COVID-19 transmission levels, Whole Health Commissioner Frank Kruppa said, “We can anticipate that with an increase of travel during the summer months and the return of students to our area, we will see a corresponding rise in COVID-19 cases in our community.”
He continued, “The steps to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the spread of disease include limiting gatherings, wearing a high-quality mask indoors around others, seeking testing and staying home when feeling ill, and keeping current on your vaccination status. If you have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine series or a bivalent booster, please do so.”
Whole Health Medical Director Dr. William Klepack stated, “COVID-19 bivalent boosters remain free of cost and are readily available at pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 — it protects you and limits the spread of illness to your loved ones and others.”
Maybe I am typical in terms of feeling like the media provides incomplete or even misleading info on covid.
Perhaps in contrast to how things are portrayed in this article,…
1- My household had all boosters and vaccines, wore masks, went to school from home etc etc. 4 of 5 of us got covid anyway and not from each other. Almost everyone we know got covid sooner or later. So what was the point? Were we less contagious to others? Maybe but almost everyone we know thinks or knows they got covid anyway.
2- Once the first version of covid subsided and the virus became “airborne” or “respiratory”, did masks (esp masks lacking an airtight seal) become close to useless - sort of like trying not to smell smoke in a room where someone is smoking? Hard to tell from media.
3- We know a lot of people but no one who died from covid. I have a habit of asking people if they know personally of covid deaths. Have only heard of very old and/or otherwise very sick people dying and of one extremely obese person person in their 40s - teacher of friend of my friend’s son.
Not saying not to address covid. Not an anti vax person. Not a trump supporter. But I do feel we are being gaslit on covid.
Just because you do not know someone who died of Covid does not mean that it did not happen. I only know one, and that is enough, and the person was not old, and not sickly. I have known others that got it but did not die, but had financial hardships because of it. Why so many in your household got it, I do not know. Perhaps one or more of you were near someone who had it very early on. But more to the point, is this really such a hard burden on people? No.
At one point they were giving out the airtight M95 masks for free, and I got one.
Also, unlees you missed it, this summer we had those days when the smoke from wildfires came down from Canada and masks were very helpful for that too.
You say you are not anti-vaxx and not a Trump supporter, so I am puzzled why you think we are being gaslit? Do you think this is a scheme from Big Mask to sell more masks. Again this is not a huge hardship. Adn for wht it is worth, thet come in handy in winter and help keep you warm.
When the government & media showed no active interest in the origin (at best), or at worst misled or covered up same, and had social media & tech censor anyone questioning the official line regarding covid's origin, the safety of mRNA or it's need to be given to young healthy people, masks, quarantines, lockdowns, and remote schooling, gaslit is being kind. If a business or acquaintance asks that I wear a mask, I certainly will, but it is not going to end here.
Sort of misleading title - The masks are back in at the CHS, a specific health organization. The TC recommendation is just that a recommendation. Some other health providers may very well ask that masks be worn by their patients, as well as some businesses. I plan to get the next booster when it comes out later this month to deal with the new variants and unless a specific provider/purveyor who I want to do business with asks, I won't be wearing a mask. I did get covid and am thankful that I had all my vaccinations and boosters. I will honor the request of CHS when I go see my doctor there. There are lots of folks with various health issues who are deathly afraid of getting covid even after getting vaccinated. If they ask me to wear a mask when I'm with them, I will honor their need.
