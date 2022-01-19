ITHACA, NY -- With the expiration of the state’s moratorium on evictions due to pandemic-related hardships in the rearview mirror, city legislators and fair and safe housing advocates are looking ahead toward solidifying new protections for tenants and building up renters organizations.
The halt on evictions due to COVID-related economic hardships has been in place at both the state and federal levels since the early days of the viral outbreak in 2020. The unprecedented measures to pause evictions came from recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aiming to prevent homelessness and overcrowded housing conditions and mitigate the spread of the virus. The moratoriums were extended several times as waves of COVID-19 cases hit communities across the country.
The state’s eviction moratorium ended last Saturday (Jan. 15) and local advocates with the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) say the measure was extremely beneficial for tenants facing financial strain. In recent months, city officials have estimated 74 percent of Ithacans live in rental properties.
“It was incredibly helpful, it was absolutely vital for a lot of tenants,” said ITU organizer Taylor Moon. “There is a real sense of anxiety within the Tenants Union about the upcoming wave of evictions that is inevitable at this point.”
Renters who filled out and presented a hardship declaration form to their landlord before Jan. 15 are protected by the state’s pause on evictions through the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, a piece of legislation meant to block non-payment evictions. The declaration must report a loss of income during the pandemic, an increase in living expenses related to the pandemic, or an inability to move due to financial strain or increased risk of health complications because of COVID-19.
Data from a statewide landlord-tenant eviction dashboard created by New York Unified Court System’s Division of Technology & Court Research suggests there have been approximately 176,930 eviction cases filed in courts across the state since 2020. At least 124 of those cases were filed in Ithaca City Court, data shows.
Carolyn Headlam, an organizer with the volunteer-led ITU, said the moratorium has been helpful for those who understand their rights.
“A lot of people did not really know (about the hardship declaration form),” Headlam said, adding that in several cases, tenants are unaware of the hardship declaration form or the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is an online program that allows qualifying tenants who are able to demonstrate a loss of income due to pandemic-related hardships to request up to 12 months of past-due rent and, for some households, up to three months for future rent. The program can also pay for up to 12 months of overdue electric or gas bills and payments are directly issued to landlords and utility companies.
If tenants have a pending ERAP application, Headlam said, landlords cannot initiate eviction proceedings.
“Yes, in theory you do have these rights, but it is up to you to enforce them, which is really problematic,” she said.
The Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) — an organization seeking to provide low and moderate income housing to residents of the counties of Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga, and Tompkins —also provided financial assistance to residents in select counties. The INHS’ Rental Assistance Program ran from June 2020 and ended in August 2021, disbursing $460,000 in funds to 143 households, according to INHS Strategic Communications Manager Justina Fetterly. To qualify, residents had to meet income requirements, produce proof of income loss due to COVID-19 pandemic related hardship, meet housing conditions requirements, and obtain property manager approval.
“We worked very closely with our tenants throughout the pandemic. We certainly realize the position where our tenants are in because of the pandemic,” Fetterly said. “Our property managers have done everything they can to hear out the tenants and it is really important that we work with them. Eviction is not something anybody wants, and every action we take as a landlord is done incredibly thoughtfully with our community in mind, and is also within the law.”
Fetterly noted the INHS helped residents fill out ERAP applications, but did not provide a number as to how many tenants’ applications were sent to the state due to a high number of applications still pending approval.
Some of the cases adjourned thanks to the protections found in the Tenant Safe Harbor Act will be back on the judicial docket in the coming weeks, Headlam said. Between the month of January and the first week in February, Ithaca City Court will hear 24 eviction cases, according to the New York State Unified Court System.
Headlam added the court could hear anywhere from 12-15 eviction cases next Thursday (Jan. 27). Several of these cases involve local landlord Norfe Pirro and a few others associated with the INHS.
“INHS claims to be dedicated to expanding housing opportunities for low and moderate-income residents and to fostering communities that embrace diversity, equity, and sustainability in ways that produce lasting outcomes,” Headlam said, labeling INHS as a “leading evictor in Ithaca.” “These eviction proceedings are typically against racially and economically marginalized tenants.”
Earlier this month, a study from the Community Service Society of New York found that more than one-in-four-low-income tenants (27 percent) in the state owe back rent. Black and Latinx tenants, women heads of household in particular, face the greatest risk of eviction, according to the study.
Expanded tenant protections at the state and local levels
“Prohibition of eviction without good cause” laws at the state and local level have been an important tenet of safe housing advocates in the last year.
This type of legislation has already been adopted in four cities along the Hudson Valley and Capital regions, and ITU members hope Ithaca becomes the next city to adopt good cause laws.
This bill, drafted by Alderperson Cynthia Brock, D-1st Ward based on a similar piece of legislation adopted by Albany, would make it illegal for landlords to evict tenants without first acquiring a court order from an Ithaca City Court judge.
“Under the proposed law a tenant who violates the terms of their lease, who violates the terms of this legislation, or violates local and state laws are not entitled to a renewal lease,” reads the bill.
“Good causes” for eviction, include:
Tenants failing to pay rent. That is unless tenants fail to pay rent due to a rent increase or pattern of rent increases not agreed upon by all parties.
The tenant is violating a reasonable obligation of their tenancy and has failed to remediate that violation after a 10-day written notice.
The tenant is damaging the property or engaging in “nuisance-like” behaviors. Actions described as “nuisance” behaviors include: smoking inside the property when landlords have explicitly prohibited smoking, and failing to dispose of animal waste from a tenant’s pet.
The tenant is using the property for illegal activity.
The tenant is violating the law and the landlord is subject to civil or criminal penalties.
The tenant is refusing landlord access to the property for the purpose of making routinely and necessary repairs, inspections, or improvements required by law.
The landlord seeking “in good faith” to recover possession of a property, 12 units or less, to use as their residence, the residence of an immediate relative, or for the sale of the property. The landlord must also provide relocation assistance to the tenant household in the form of one month’s rent and full repayment of their security deposit. In some cases, landlords are required to pay two months rent and full repayment of the security deposit.
Additionally, due to further amendments to the law made by Brock, the legislation requires that a landlord informs a tenant their lease is not being renewed, and the justifications why, before the end of the lease.
“The responsible landlord will have documented their interactions with the tenant over the lease term and how they have good cause to terminate based on the legislation,” Brock wrote in a memo to members of the Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) of the city’s Common Council. “It will be up to the tenant to challenge the landlord’s claims in court.”
The bill is currently on ice, as city legislators review the decision-to-come from a lawsuit in Albany where landlords are challenging the city’s good cause eviction law.
At the state level, legislators have also drafted good cause eviction bills. The legislation — introduced in both legislative chambers by Assemblymember Pamela Hunter and Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn — would amend state laws to provide tenants with a baseline “right to remain,” by prohibiting evictions where the tenant is not at fault. The legislation also calls on landlords to justify rent increases greater than 3% with a “good cause.” The legislation defines good cause as substantial violations of a lease, such as failure to pay rent or serious destruction of property.
According to the Community Service Society of New York, good cause eviction laws would cover 1.6 million renter households across the state. The group estimates that would cover half of the state’s renters.
ITU advocates said they are confident good cause eviction laws will be approved this year at the state level.
“There is a lot of support for this bill,” said Bhuvan Singla, an ITU organizer. “(Advocates) are very clear that this is not an anti landlord bill and that the goal for both tenants and landlords to prevent evictions is mutual.”
At the local level, Moon said the bill will have even more support from members of the council with the election of new alderpersons Phoebe Brown in the First Ward, and Jorge DeFendini in the Fourth Ward. Both candidates support good cause legislation and were endorsed by ITU as part of the solidarity slate of candidates running for Common Council last year. The three-candidate slate ran on supporting mainstream progressive causes, including improving housing quality and access in the city.
“Part of our confidence is that, if other cities can pass this type of legislation — then Ithaca, this supposed liberal bastion — can pass this progressive piece of legislation,” Moon said.
Moon said the ITU doesn’t rule out attempting to push for this legislation directly at Common Council meetings. Currently, the ordinance has been mostly discussed at PEDC meetings.
For Headlam, the revisions made by Alderperson Brock narrow the bill’s scope.
“A bill narrower in scope is not a substitute for good cause legislation and should not be seen as a win until and unless there is broader and more robust-tenant empowered legislation on the blocks,” she said.
Another ordinance that may help tenants when making a decision on lease renewals will be discussed at the PEDC meeting this Wednesday (Jan. 19).
An ordinance to amend the city codes — introduced by recently- appointed Alderperson Patrick Mehler, D-4th Ward — would provide renters with a 180-day waiting period before receiving an opportunity to renew a lease. Currently, Mehler said, landlords must wait 60 days until they can present tenants with a lease, but landlords can do away with the 60-day requirement by presenting tenants with a waiver. The ordinance would also outlaw said waivers.
“I did not know a single off-campus student who didn’t sign their lease before Christmas,” Mehler, whose district encompasses swaths of Collegetown, said. “Half of these students haven’t even lived in these apartments and they are being asked to sign a new lease.”
Mehler noted providing renters more time to live in the property before signing a lease is beneficial in a place like Tompkins County, where weather conditions have a tangible effect on housing decisions.
“As a renter, you need to know if your landlord is responsive and if they keep up with the place,” he added. “The purpose of this bill is to have renters have the time to make a decision, to be informed, to actually know what it is like to be living where they are living, and then decide if they wanna live there again.”
In a comment submitted to the PEDC to be read at Wednesday’s (Jan. 19) meeting, Modern Living Rentals Director of Operations Gregory Tumbarello said the legislation would “bottleneck” the company’s business.
“We view our business and the work we do on an annual basis and it takes a full year to successfully market, communicate, lease and transition between tenants,” Tumbarello said. “The new legislation would only serve to bottleneck our workflow and force us to eliminate multiple full-time, living-wage jobs that we deem essential to our business in place of temporary untrained labor to fill the void during what would be the newly established leasing season.”
Tumbarello, who is also a small landlord and owns six apartment units, said the last four months of a lease are some of the busiest for Modern Living.
“(In those four months), we are focused on helping the tenants clean and repair their apartments so that there is a successful transition between their departure and the future tenants arrival,” he said. “Our goal is to work to make sure all of our tenants receive the maximum security return and that the future tenants are delighted and pleased with the apartment they are receiving. If this is the only time we have to lease then we cannot assist in these measures.
