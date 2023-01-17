On January 12 the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) held their 25th anniversary celebration at Coltivare to recognize the community leaders who are instrumental in downtown Ithaca’s ongoing development. The DIA has seven different awards recognizing a broad spectrum of volunteerism, professional achievement, and community accomplishment.
The seven award categories are City Partner Recognition, Economic Development Project, Downtown Nonprofit Partner of the Year, Special Events Partner of the Year, Board Member of the Year, Downtown Business of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Each year the Downtown Ithaca Alliance selects people and institutions to honor for their commitment and work that amplifies and enhances downtown Ithaca. Each of the awardees has contributed to making downtown a better place for everyone.
The first award category was for City Partner recognitions and honored two recently retired City leaders who collectively served the City of Ithaca for more than half a century. First, Julie Conley Holcomb.
As City Clerk and Director of Information Technology and Communications, Julie served as the glue that kept City Hall together — year after year, mayor after mayor. She was a key member of the senior leadership team and become the keeper of City Hall's knowledge and history.
For most of her tenure at City Hall, Julie was the issuer of permits, the person who decided whether an event would be able to proceed or not. Julie's knowledge and affection for Downtown are extensive and profound. Learning from her father, former Mayor Ed Conley, Julie was familiar with the creation of the Commons as well as the rebuilding of the Commons many years later.
The second City Partner Award was given to recently retired City of Ithaca Fire Chief Tom Parsons and his team at the Ithaca Fire Department.
Tom has devoted a significant portion of his life to serving the people of Ithaca, serving the Fire Department and leading that organization over the past decade. Tom was passionate about his work, elevating fire and public safety to a new standard of excellence. Every community event required his and his department's stamp of approval. Every new building and community project likewise the consent of IFD, which certified that the building or project would adhere to the safest of guidelines. Some called him strict; Tom and IFD called it keeping our people safe.
The second award recognized Ithaca’s 2022 Economic Development Project of the year — the Green Street Parking Garage project.
The Green Street garage was originally built 45 years ago, soon after the Commons was created and Center Ithaca constructed. For years it was the premier parking facility here in the City, serving City Hall, Woolworths, and now the public library, the Commons, the Marriott Hotel, and Center Ithaca.
As it aged, the center was rebuilt, ensuring it would remain functional for the past decade or more. But the two ends were never rebuilt, and they continued to deteriorate, necessitating the rebuilding of the garage over the past few years.
Thanks to creative City leadership, this rebuilding created the opportunity for additional downtown growth and development – in the form of the Asteri housing project, the Ithaca Community Conference Center, and the Ithacan housing project.
The new Green Street garage, built by Vecino Development, now occupies the center parcel. The project features 350 new spaces and a host of amenities that once again makes it Ithaca's premier parking facility.
The third award was for the city’s 2022 Downtown Nonprofit Partner of the Year — the Tompkins County Public Library.
The Tompkins County Public Library (TCPL) has been a key traffic generator for Downtown over its years at the corner of Green and Cayuga. At its peak, over a half million people a year visited the facility.
TCPL has creatively served all segments of our population, including youth, and marginalized communities. It hosts a makerspace for use by members of the public. Its staff serve on DIA committees and produce countless events that provide meaning and access to our broad community.
In 2022, TCPL staff helped lead the effort to plan and host the DIA’s first-ever community Pride event.
The fourth award was for Special Events Partner of the Year — John Ryan and Ashley Broadwell.
John Ryan is the owner of Sound on Sound productions. John and his firm are behind-the-scenes partners-- the public doesn’t see them but certainly benefits from their professionalism and expertise. John’s team is present at all of the DIA’s large events, providing the very best in sound to ensure that our public can appreciate the performances, the words, and the messages.
Joining John in recognition was Ashley Broadwell. Ashley is known as one of the family faces of Ithaca Guitar Works in the Dewitt Mall, a revered music store that has served the Ithaca community for decades.
Ashley has been an ardent special events volunteer year after year, providing infectious good-hearted labor to countless DIA community events. Ashley has volunteered as the holiday Santa, befriending thousands of Ithaca’s children. He has been a stalwart bartender for the DIA’s Summer Concert Series and other events.
The fifth award recognized the 2022 DIA Board Member of the Year — former DIA Board member Brett Bossard.
Brett has worn many hats during his career of service here in Ithaca. He was the Executive Director of the Community Arts Partnership, Seventh Arts and last but not least, Cinemapolis.He was also President of the Ithaca Rotary Club and leader of the County Tourism and Planning Board. And, of course, he was a DIA board member.
Brett served in a leadership position on the Executive Committee, serving as organization secretary. His experience in nonprofit work and his understanding of community building made him an invaluable resource for the DIA.
Recently, Brett accepted a new job with Ithaca College, where he will be involved in alumni and community engagement.
The sixth award was for Downtown Business of the Year - Buffalo Street Books.
Being a business today is a complex and challenging task. Being a community independent bookstore in 2022 is even more daunting. Yet, Buffalo Street Books has repeatedly risen to the task, achieving what many thought couldn’t be done while serving their community in an exemplary manner all along the way.
When faced with the prospect of closing, Buffalo Street Books choose the brave and unknown path. They created a cooperative business, asking the community to sign on as financial members. They succeeded and prevailed.
Today, BSB is a model for Ithaca and the nation in how a community that loves and reveres its independent bookstore can collectively work to achieve success. BSB is also a model for service to the community, hosting dozens of events annually and actively supporting and participating in DIA activities.
The seventh and final award was a special Lifetime Achievement Award for longtime DIA member Joe Wetmore — who has been synonymous with the DIA since its inception.
Wetmore was part of the planning committee that worked on creating the downtown business improvement district, and was a founding board member back in 1997.
He was the DIA parliamentarian and resident expert on the organization's by-laws. His bookstore, Autumn Leaves Used Books, was originally a downtown tenant, but Joe became the property’s owner, in the process making the bookstore a community institution.
As a member of DIA’s board leadership, Joe helped steer the organization through countless periods of ups and downs. He chaired our Special Events committee of the board for years, helping to grow our events into the major, anticipated community celebrations they are today.
