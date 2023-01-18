The agreement to re-development the Ithaca Gun Factory site was originally made in 2007, but over the last 15 years the city has advanced to a project with a new developer and some revisions have been made to the proposal for the site.
The Ithaca City Common Council recently approved an updated re-development agreement with Ithaca-based Visum Development Group to overhaul the site into a new housing project that seeks to offer additional housing options at the former factory site overlooking Ithaca Falls.
The development will be called “The Breeze” and will house a combination of studios, one- and two-bedroom units and built in parking options. According to Mayor Lewis “it will be a four story building with 77 apartments and 77 parking spaces.” 30 of those spaces will be underneath the building, while 47 will be surface level spaces. The apartments will be made available at market rate.
Regarding the decision to make units at The Breeze available for market rate Common Council member Phoebe Brown said, “this is a way of removing our community…when you make places market rate. That's just telling us gentrification is here to stay.”
Brown continued saying, “I don't know who works with the developers and how you come up with this, but I don't see how this is going to help the people that I represent be better off.”
According to Brown, she knows that the city has priorities to grow financially but she also wants other members of local government to think about the people who are pushed out of Ithaca due to the development of more market rate housing.
Mayor Lewis responded saying, “I believe we need housing at every price point. And this will help our city tax base.” She continued saying, “I do hear what you're saying, and we are seeing more affordable units being built as well.”
In November 2022, Mayor Lewis attended a ribbon cutting at the Founders Way housing project, which she says is “all affordable.” She also mentioned that the city has 181 units right next door to City Hall in development that are going to be made available at affordable prices.
Outgoing Common Council member Patrick M said, “I actually think it's a good thing to have students go there and not further into downtown pushing people out of their central homes.”
Ithaca Gun History
In 1883 Baker and Leroy Smith purchased the property on the bank of Fall Creek for $6,000. By 1885, they were manufacturing firearms out of the former Ithaca Falls Steam Bending Hub and Spoke Works factory under the name, the Ithaca Gun Company — and by 1917 the factory site expanded to the edge of Lake Street.
The company was making 50,000 guns per year in the 1920s, and its products were being sold and advertised widely by figures like Annie Oakley, who insisted on Ithaca guns when she performed in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. President Dwight Eisenhower also owned double-barrel shotguns manufactured by Ithaca Gun.
When the Great Depression hit, sales went down. From 1931-1933, the factory was reduced to 18-20 workers at any given time. However, in 1937 the company began production of the Ithaca Model 37 shotgun. It was an immediate success and went on to have the longest production run of any pump-action shotgun — more than two million of the guns have been sold over the years since.
When the United States entered the Second World War in December 1941, the factory's entire capacity was devoted to supplying firearms for the war effort. Before the end of 1942, Ithaca Gun employed 900 men and women in day and night shifts, working around the clock. By the end of the war, Ithaca Gun had manufactured roughly 382,000 firearms.
Following the war, Ithaca Gun sustained itself through sales of the Model 37 and various other products to the U.S. government and law enforcement agencies. For example, the Model 37 became the standard issue shotgun for the Los Angeles and the New York City police departments, and is still available today.
Starting in the 1960’s the business at Ithaca Gun began to shift with the culture of the country. Sales began to decline as civilian demand for shotguns dropped as a result of the fact that America was no longer a “rural country where every farmer needs a shotgun.” Additionally, by 1960 the Smith family was uninterested in running the company and talk of selling the company began.
The company was eventually bought by a holding company named General Recreation Inc. Following a series of bankruptcies the factory in Ithaca overlooking Ithaca Falls was finally shut down and moved to King Ferry in 1989. The Ithaca Gun Company currently operates out of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Environmental Remediation
The Gun factory site and surrounding areas were the focus of an intense EPA clean-up effort from 2004 to 2007.
Over the years the site has been part of the Brownfield Cleanup Program, where private developers enter agreements with the state to clean up the site. If they clean it up to DEC standards, they get an environmental indemnification, which is very valuable for financing a project since the state will step in if there is any need for further remediation of the site.
They are ready to finish the remediation and do the development project, but to move forward they need to update the agreement that was negotiated in 2007 and update it to the current details of the project.
“Essentially the agreement is very similar to the original agreement in terms of the public benefits” said Mayor Lewis.
The city's own parcel surrounds the former factory site and includes what is known as “the island” which has opportunities to enjoy the waterfall view. This site has completed its environmental remediation and is now free of high levels of lead.
“We've seen a dwindling level of lead contamination over the last couple of years, which is exactly what we hoped for. And this latest round of repairs and removals that they did last year is resulting in a transfer of responsibility for that area.”
The team that's developing The Breeze project has gone forward with the original vision of the plan to bring a bridge across the raceway towards the island. This would be a public access point in the project where the public could enjoy getting closer to the waterfall from a higher elevation.
Common Council member Cynthia Brock said, “They will grant us permanent easement to get access to the bridge” she said that it won't be open 24/7 but to expect something like “from sunrise to sunset.”
The Smokestack Dilemma
The last physical reminder of the factory is the iconic brick smokestack that towers above Fall Creek.
According to City Attorney Ari Lavine, the city has the option to share in the cost of a professional structural analysis of the smokestack. If the city chooses to share in that cost, it then has the option to acquire the smokestack. Lavine has said that this would “obviously have financial implications because a very tall, very old brick smokestack is not necessarily going to hold up well forever.”
If the city chooses not to pursue the smokestack, then the developer will be free to do as they see fit with it.
“On one hand, the smokestack has great iconic value for the city, while on the other hand it’s old, very tall and the maintenance costs are uncertain,” said Lavine. He continued saying that if the city is interested in taking control of the smokestack it would need to participate in the cost of the structural assessment of the smokestack.
Levine has said, “we have gotten some estimates for structural assessments and they're in the $25,000 to $50,000 range.” He continued saying, “if we don't there's no city obligation, in which case the developer would be free to choose what they want to do with the smokestack.”
According to Levine, the agreement says that if the city chooses to obtain the smokestack it would need to agree to maintain it in perpetuity. Levine says that “we would then have an easement for purposes of accessing it and maintaining it. So we are given those rights if we want to go there.”
The DEC will not grant the environmental indemnification until both the smokestack parcel and the factory site parcel are remediated. There continue to be both surface lead issues, shallow depth issues, a few deep pockets of soil issues and some groundwater issues that are all being addressed in the remediation process.
