ITHACA, NY -- Say what you want about the winters in Ithaca, but if you can put aside the frigid temperatures and channel your inner kid, you’re in for a treat. When it comes to sledding, Ithaca has some of the best hills around… just hold on to your hat and enjoy the ride.
Boothroyd Hill
On Ithaca College's campus, the most popular sledding spot among students is the hill located behind Boothroyd hall, overlooking the Athletic and Events Center.
Interestingly enough, in the ‘60s, this hill acted as a fully operational ski slope at the college, with student workers acting as ski patrollers and lift operators. The slopes closed in the ‘70s after the college found it too difficult to maintain, but the hill remains just as steep as it once was.
Boothroyd Hill can be divided into two separate parts: the lower half is a long gradual slope while the upper half has a much steeper incline. Those who venture to the very top will be treated to a beautiful view of Cayuga Lake and Cornell University before hurtling down to campus below.
For the true college experience, ditch the sled for a dining hall tray or a dorm room mattress (though we suggest sticking to sleds — much more steerable).
Cornell Botanical Gardens
Not to be outdone, Cornell University has some go-to sledding spots in it’s Botanical Gardens area, formerly known as the Cornell Plantations. There are two main slopes here, one near the entrance to the Gardens and another near the water tower.
Even though this area is a popular spot, Shannon Dortch, Associate Director of Communications and Marketing for the Botanical Gardens, said via email that Cornell Botanical Gardens doesn’t invite or sponsor sledding on the grounds.
“Although our grounds are open and accessible and many people enjoy them for recreation, these areas are living museums of plants and trees. Sledding poses a risk to both visitors and to our collections,” she said.
For more environmentally-conscious activities, consider a winter walk through the various nature preserves and trails near the Botanical Gardens and around Beebe lake.
McDaniels ParkIf you’re searching for family-friendly sledding in the heart of Ithaca, look no further than McDaniel’s Ppark in Ithaca’s West End, located off of Hook Place. According to Jeanne Grace, City Forester in the Parks and Forestry Division for the City of Ithaca, this park offers a few small hills and is the probably the best sledding spot out of all of the other relatively flat parks located in the city.
Rice Hill
A quick scan of Reddit, sledding forums and old Ithaca Times articles reveals that when it comes to sledding in and around Ithaca, Rice Hill, located near Taughannock State Park in Trumansburg, is a clear and consistent fan favorite.
While it may not be the steepest sledding hill in Ithaca, it might be one of the longest, ensuring riders can build up speed and enjoy the ride down.
Though it’s hard to tell exactly when Rice Hill became the premiere sledding spot, the slope grew in popularity when a rope tow was installed in the late 70’s or early 80’s.
For Tim Drake, an Ithaca local who grew up in Trumansburg, Rice Hill is a multi-generational tradition he has shared with his father and son. Drake recalled his own experiences riding the rope tow as a kid.
“Essentially you would just sit down on your sled and the rope would never stop going, so you’d basically just grab on and it would just take you back up the hill on your sled,” he said. “You could easily burn through a few pairs of gloves if you didn’t kind of do it right ... I don’t think anyone actually ever got hurt but I’m sure it was a bit of a liability issue.”
While the tow is long gone, Rice Hill is still a beloved tradition.
“You have these moments of adrenaline and fun followed by a lot of physical exertion getting yourself back up the hill,” Drake said. “You're at times extremely warm or maybe overheated from dressing really well and at other times freezing cold but the extremes aren’t not really that important because of the fun that you're having.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.