Ithaca Children’s Garden announces their fourth biennial garden party ReJunevate, to take place in the Garden June 23, 2023, 6:00-9:00 pm. Ithaca Children’s Garden is located at the south end of Cass Park on Route 89.
ReJunevate, sponsored by Travis Hyde Properties, is an adult-only party with live music, games and local food and drinks. Children learn best through play, but why should kids get all the fun? At this festive garden party event goers get to engage their playful side, with lawn games like croquet, corn-hole, badminton, bocce and lawn-sized Jenga.
Unusually tempting raffle baskets featuring gift certificates and items from local vendors will be on display and raffle tickets will be available at the event. Event goers will be able to tour ICG’s new yurt and meet new ICG executive director Candice Meade.
Ithaca Children’s Garden is an award-winning 3-acre public children’s garden designed for kids, enjoyed by all, and driven by a mission to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.
The Ithaca Children’s Garden ReJunevate committee encourages the public to gather some friends and come out for a fun evening. Tickets are on sale for $50 in advance or $60 at the door. All event proceeds support a culture of outdoor play and nature access in our community, through scholarships and play-based teacher training that bring desperately needed outdoor play and nature connection to children’s lives.
