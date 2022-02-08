This week marks the 35th year since the day my brother, David Malcom, was murdered while managing the local American Red Cross emergency shelter.
Last year, I wrote an open letter to you, the Ithaca community, to ask for your support in calling for renewed efforts by the authorities to achieve resolution in David's case. (Sister of murder victim seeks answers 34 years later | Guest Opinions | ithaca.com) I asked you to reach out and contact people in positions to act.
And you responded! Your calls and letters and yes, even a podcast, passionately demanded justice for David Malcom from the Chief of Police, the District Attorney, the Governor, the Attorney General, and the local and national offices of the American Red Cross. You made a huge difference on many fronts.
First, to me, as I no longer feel so alone in my grief and the emotional devastation the lack of closure the past 35 years have brought. And secondly, to the case, which has received invigorated attention and commitment from law enforcement.
Over the past year, the Ithaca Police Department and the New York State Police have uncovered significant leads by applying new analytical technologies to evidence from the crime scene. I believe we are now closer than we've ever been to knowing what happened to my brother on February 11, 1987.
I know it has been an uphill struggle for the investigators working to make David’s murder a priority in light of the inevitable inertia that develops when a case remains cold for this long. I feel much gratitude for the many ways in which the Ithaca Police Department has evolved over these decades, for their dedication to solving this case, and for their tireless innovation in finding new ways to pursue justice for my brother. I also appreciate the interagency collaboration that has brought us closer to the truth.
David's life, and death, continue to matter deeply to people. I've received an outpouring of love and solidarity, as well as outrage and grief. I feel the wonder of belonging among this group of people who were so powerfully touched by my brother. People are still suffering trauma and emotional turmoil — from our losing him, and through such a violent act. I long for the day when we more fully know the truth.
Please join me in remembering my brother, David Malcom, on this, the 35th anniversary of the day he lost his life in an act of violence while he was serving those in great need. Extend a hand to someone, light a candle, open your heart.
As we anticipate the possibility of closure in this case, a small group of friends are beginning to plan a gathering in Ithaca over the summer to celebrate David’s life and honor his legacy. We hope to share our stories, make music, dance, and think of ways to help others come to terms with unresolved criminal tragedies.
For more information about this, please consider joining our mailing list at justicefordavidmalcom.net to receive updates as our plans take shape.
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for all your support. It means the world to all of us who love David.
