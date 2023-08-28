On August 28, one hundred days after the kidnapping of 34-year-old Ithaca resident Thomas P. Rath, New York State Police, the Ithaca Police Department, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference to announce that investigations into the incident found that Mr. Rath was murdered in Tioga County.
During the press conference, New York State Police Troop “C” Commander Major Jeffery VanAuken told reporters that “as this missing person case evolved, it revealed a particularly disturbing and heinous series of events which ultimately revealed the kidnapping and murder of Mr. Rath.”
Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and police have indicated that more arrests will occur in the coming weeks.
At the time of the abduction on May 20, Rath was residing within the homeless encampments known as ‘the jungle’ behind Lowes and Walmart in the City of Ithaca. The encampments have been the subject of intense local debate regarding how to handle the growing homelessness crisis. They are also known to be a dangerous area as individuals acting outside of the law have used cover provided by unhoused residents as a way to hide from local law enforcement.
According to State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Captain Lucas Anthony, an investigation into the disappearance of Rath was launched after a “check the welfare complaint” was received by the Ithaca Police Department on May 20. Anthony continued by saying that on May 31, more information was found that indicated that Rath “had at one point been in the residence at 70 Benjamin Hill Road in the Town of Newfield.” He added that a search warrant was executed on that location on the same day. Two days after the search, more than 80 police officers and volunteers conducted another search of the area surrounding the 70 Benjamin Hill Road location. In total, more than 40 search warrants were executed in various places.
Significant developments occurred on August 3, which led to the location of Mr. Rath’s remains. “Mr. Rath’s remains were located on state-owned lands in the Town of Candor in Tioga County, buried in a shallow grave,” Anthony said.
Anthony told reporters that the first arrest in connection with the incident occurred on August 16 and that the most recent arrest occurred on August 24. Ten defendants have been arrested, and police say more arrests will happen in the coming weeks. Two defendants have been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, and nine have been charged with Kidnapping in the First Degree.
According to Anthony, since the murder occurred in Tioga County, “the prosecution will occur in the Tioga County Court under the direction of District Attorney Kirk Martin.”
When asked to explain the cause of death, police were reluctant to reveal that information. “We’re gonna hold off on that because the investigation is ongoing, and we don’t want to compromise anything right now,” VanAuken said. However, VanAuken did mention that this was not a random act of violence and that the defendants were people that Rath “was familiar with.”
Anthony said, “Some of these details will have to wait for court, unfortunately. It is an ongoing investigation, more arrests are coming. So some of that information is limited as to what we can release at this time.”
