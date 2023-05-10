On May 9 Mayor Laura Lewis announced the appointment of Lieutenant Ted Schwartz as the new Acting Chief of Police at the Ithaca Police Department. Schwartz will be taking the place of former acting chief John Joly — who is pursuing a lawsuit against the city for subjecting him to a hostile work environment.
Mayor Lewis announced that Joly was her final pick for the permanent Chief position. However, immediately after the announcement several members of the Common Council came out publicly against the Mayor’s nomination of Joly.
In an interview following the the rejection of Joly, Fourth Ward Common Council member Jorge DeFendini said, “particularly with the reimagining public safety process, we've had a lot of head butting with the acting chief and those conflicts have led to a lot of uncertainty and misinformation regarding the reimagining public process.”
Mayor Lewis revoked Joly’s nomination and re-started the search process in response to the criticism.
Ithaca has been without a permanent Chief of Police since former Chief Dennis Nayor resigned in the spring of 2021. The lack of stable leadership has had cascading effects on the Department from low staffing levels to worsening morale among officers.
According to President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association Tom Condzella the patrol division should be staffed with 45 officers but is currently staffed with 24.
In February, Condzella said that the lack of permanent leadership “creates an unstable work environment.” He added that officers look to the chief for direction and leadership. Without someone in that position to keep the department flowing in the right direction, “there’s a serious trickle-down effect.”
The appointment of Schwartz comes as the city is working with a California based search firm, Public Sector Search and Consulting, to hire a permanent police chief. In January, the Common Council allocated $57,500 to pay for outside assistance in the search process.
The search firm describes itself as a “boutique-style national search firm focused solely on recruiting top police executives for our clients. According to their website, “In 60% of our searches, the hiring authority selected a candidate from a traditionally underrepresented group.”
The City of Syracuse and Albany worked with the firm to hire a Chief of Police in 2018, and the City of Beacon in Dutchess County hired the firm for the same reason in 2020.
According to a statement released by City Hall, “This interim assignment is expected to last through the conclusion of the ongoing search for a permanent Police Chief. The search firm contracted by the City has posted the official recruitment announcement of the permanent position this week.”
Following the announcement, Mayor Lewis said “Lt. Schwartz’s long and distinguished service with the IPD ideally suits him to fill this role, and I am deeply grateful to him for doing so. This appointment is a crucial and concrete step towards maintaining IPD’s operational integrity and the safety of the public that will allow for a smooth transition to a permanent Chief.”
Schwartz was born and raised in Ithaca and was hired by the Ithaca Police Department in 2011. During his time as Operations Sergeant, he oversaw the training division for IPD, K9 Program, Fleet, and Special Event Details. He was then promoted to Lieutenant and supervised the midnight Patrol Platoon until he was re-assigned to Lieutenant of Investigations March 2020.
In response to being named the city’s new acting Chief of Police Schwartz said, “I look forward to leading the department in this critical time of need, and offering stability until a permanent chief is selected.”
He continued saying, “In the interim, I will be examining different avenues to support the great officers currently at IPD as well as continuing our ongoing recruitment of the best candidates for our vacant police officer positions in partnership with the City Administration."
In response to Schwartz being named as the new Acting Chief of Police, Condzella said “Lieutenant Schwartz has a proven track record, he came up through the ranks and has been tested through some very challenging times and situations, he can help us stabilize the Department, support the PBA and the officers, we’re looking forward to working with him.”
