The Tompkins County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 Moderna Booster Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, August 10th, from 2pm-6pm, at Lifelong in downtown Ithaca (119 West Court Street).
The Moderna Booster will be available at this clinic asa 1st booster for everyone ages 18 years or older, who received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech initial vaccine series at least five months ago or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months, or as a 2nd booster for eligible people.
The following are eligible for a 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster with Moderna:
Adults ages 50 years and older may choose to receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after their first booster dose.
Adults ages 18–49 years who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and initial booster dose may receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least 4 months after their first booster dose.
Please register for an appointment at https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#lifelong-aug10 or call 2-1-1(1-877-211- 8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. for assistance registering and for transportation options. Please have the date of your second vaccination or first booster available for completing the registration process.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated,“COVID-19 vaccines are working very well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death, even against variants. The booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will help maximize your protection, prolong the vaccine’s durability, and continue to safeguard our communities against the virus. I encourage everyone to get boosted as soon as you are eligible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.