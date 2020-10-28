Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) will nix its regular fare on Election Day, Nov. 3, allowing passengers to use the public transportation option to make it to polls fare free.
The TCAT Board of Directors voted unanimously in support of the decision on Oct. 22. The decision came as numerous public transportation agencies across the country have decided to offer free rides on Election Day to encourage voter turnout, TCAT stated in a press release.
TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool said transportation to voting locations shouldn’t be a barrier, especially while families are currently experiencing stress due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In these difficult times, public transit agencies continue to support our communities, and providing free service on this important day is the least we can do,” he said.
County polling locations opened for early voting at the Town of Ithaca Town Hall and Crash Fire Rescue, 72 Brown Road, on Oct. 24, and voters have already turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots early. On Election Day, polls will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full list of Nov. 3 polling sites can be found on the Board of Elections website.
Health and social-distancing guidelines will still be in effect on the TCAT buses, which includes wearing masks (over the nose) and practicing social distancing while on the bus.
Voters can find comprehensive information about local voting from the Tompkins County League of Women Voters at http://www.lwvtompkins.org/ or https://www.vote411.org/
