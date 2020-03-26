eTompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) has announced that it will be enacting an additional service reduction that will start on March 30.
The public transportation agency said that falling ridership, which is at about 10 percent of what it is normally due at least in part to the ripple effects of the coronavirus, is one of the reasons for the adjustment. This is the second time this month that TCAT has taken similar action, though TCAT did not announce specifics and said details would be released later today.
"While adjusting service to better match rider demand and also to provide some relief for drivers with more flexible scheduling, TCAT planners kept in mind that many people still need to go out for medical appointments, and to pick up groceries and prescriptions," TCAT's announcement said. "Probably for the first time in TCAT's history - other than when severe storms make it dangerous to travel - TCAT is asking people to stay home, practice social distancing if you need to go out, and listen to the medical professionals."
