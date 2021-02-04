ITHACA, NY -- TCAT’s spring service starts Sunday, Feb. 7, and ends Saturday, May 29.
Overview:
- Routes operating the same schedule are: 11S; 13S; 14; 14S; 15: 20; 36; 37 and 53.
- Routes not operating are:11N; 83; 84 and 93.
- TCAT’s on-demand, app-based Tconnect 77 serving the Lansing-Etna area will expand service to Lansing Town Hall area.
- Routes with adjustments are 10, 11, 13, 17, 21; 30, 31, 32, 37, 40; 41; 43 (weekend only); 51, 52, 65, 67, 70, 72, Tconnect 77, 81, 82, 90 and 92.
Given the uncertainty of how the coronavirus pandemic will impact future ridership, TCAT has built-in flexibility to add trips on high frequency routes 10 and 82 if and when demand exceeds capacity. These changes won’t be reflected on published schedules, on Google’s or other trip planners, riders are urged to check for extra service using TCAT’s bus tracker at TCAT’s Bus Tracker at https://realtimetcatbus.availtec.com/InfoPoint/ or download the MyStop app. For more information about all TCAT apps go to https://www.tcatbus.com/Apps
Riders or organizations desiring printed schedules can call TCAT at (607) 277-RIDE (7433); email staff at tcat@tcatmail.com; or mail a request to TCAT, 737 Willow Ave., Ithaca, NY, 14850, marked “schedule request.” (Remember to provide a return mailing address.)
As always, TCAT advises riders to check for updates before boarding in the event of unforeseen delays or changes due to weather or emergency construction.
TCAT continues to enforce coronavirus pandemic safety measures, which include requiring riders to wear face coverings as mandated by the state, and now most recently by the federal government. Additionally, TCAT is installing permanent barriers adjacent to drivers’ seats to protect both drivers and riders when they are boarding and paying at the farebox. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, TCAT will continue to limit the number of riders to 25 per bus. See TCAT’s frequently asked questions about the pandemic and transit at: https://tcatbus.com/tcat-the-coronavirus-pandemic-frequently-asked-questions/
TCAT Spring Service
(All routes with links)
10 Cornell/Commons
Timing adjustments. More frequent service (11-minute frequency from 7:30 a.m. through 1 p.m., and 22-minute frequency for all other trips. Trips may be added based on demand. Check TCAT Bus Tracker or myStop app.
11 Ithaca College/Commons
30-minute frequency 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Otherwise hourly service. Added new stop at Vista Lane, between Longview and College Circle.
11S Ithaca College/Southside Shopper
No changes.
13 Commons/ Fall Creek/ IHS/ Ithaca Mall
Timing adjustments to last southbound trip from the mall on weekdays.
13S Commons/ Fall Creek/ Aldi
No changes.
14 Cayuga Medical Center/ West Hill Commons
No changes.
14S West Hill/ Southside Shopping
No changes.
15 Southside Shopping/ Commons
No changes.
17 TCAT/ Fall Creek/Commons
Adjustments reflecting changes to other routes.
20 Enfield/Commons
No changes
21 Trumansburg/Commons
Timing changes. First two weekday trips depart 10 minutes earlier. Second outbound trip is demand drop-off only at Cayuga Medical Center. (Alert bus operator if you wish to be dropped off.)
30 Shops at Ithaca Mall/ Cornell/ Commons
Frequency increased to every 15 minutes Monday-Friday. Frequency increased to every 30 minutes on Saturdays. (Frequency remains hourly on Sundays.) Timing changes for Sat.-Sun.
31 Convenient Care/ Cornell/ Commons
Eliminated 7:27 a.m. first inbound trip from Convenient Care. Last outbound trip starts 10 minutes earlier at 8:30 p.m. from Green St. Station.
32 Airport/ Cornell/ Commons
Slight timing adjustments on first trip. Added 8:10 a.m. inbound trip from Northwood. Eliminated 8:44 p.m. inbound trip from Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport.
36 South Lansing/ Cornell/ Commons
No changes.
37 North Lansing/Cornell/Commons
Second trip will stop at Boyce Thompson Institute.
40 Groton/Cornell/Commons
Last weekday trips depart 8 to 10 minutes later. Last outbound departs 4:40 p.m. from Green St. Station. Last inbound departs Groton Express Mart at 5:22 p.m.
41 Demand & Response Northeast/Cornell/Commons
Eliminated midday trips.
43 Dryden/TC3/Commons (Select trips for Freeville and Groton)
Minor timing adjustments Second afternoon Mon.-Fri. trip departs 2:10 p.m. Second Sat.-Sun. trip starts 5 minutes earlier or 9:35 a.m.
51 Eastern Heights/Cornell/Commons
Service extended later. Last four trips Mon.-Sat. will serve Maple Ave. both inbound and outbound. See route 92 for weekend service to Maple Ave.
52 Caroline-Brooktondale/Cornell/Commons
Minor timing adjustments.
53 Slaterville Rd/ Varna/ Cornell/ Commons
No changes.
65 Danby/Commons
Minor timing adjustments to last weekday trips.
67 Newfield/ Cornell/ Commons
Slight timing adjustment to last Sunday trip.
70 Ithaca Mall/ Cornell/ Commons
Frequency reduced to hourly for early a.m. trips with increased frequency to every 30 minutes starting at 10:30 a.m.
72 Airport/Cornell/Commons
Eliminated last trip Sundays (no 9 p.m. outbound from Green St. Station.)
Tconnect 77 App-based, on-demand service to the Lansing/Etna area
Extended service to Lansing Town Hall area near new apartment complex. See https://tcatbus.com/tconnect/
81 Cornell Campus Service
Timing adjustments. 30-minute frequency in peak direction. (In the off-peak direction, every other trip travels between North Campus and Vet School/Boyce Thompson Institute via express route through Forest Home.
82 Cornell Campus Service/East Hill Office Building
Timing adjustments. 30-minute frequency. Trips may be added if there is increased demand. See TCAT’s bus tracker; MyStop or other apps.
90 Commons/Cornell Night Service
20-minute frequency Monday-Saturday until 9:23 p.m./ northbound and 9:40 p.m./southbound. Sunday frequency remains at every 40-min. Demand drop-off for A Lot Monday-Friday only.
92 Cornell Campus Service/ Nights and Weekends
Service resumes for spring. Added weekend daytime service to East Hill Plaza. See route 51 for service to Honness Lane and Snyder Hill Road.
93 Cornell Campus Service/ Nights and Weekends NOT RUNNING See Route 51 for night service to East Hill Plaza, Honness Lane and Snyder Hill Road.
