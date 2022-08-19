After a week of multiple meetings and a painful vote TCAT has released its fall service which will be in effect Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, January 21. with more service added with the start of the new academic year. However, continuing staff and parts shortages that are afflicting transit systems all across the country are forcing TCAT to reduce service in comparison to previous years.
Of TCAT’s 25-plus routes, TCAT made “major” reductions on routes 11, 13, 20, 82, to include reducing frequency or ending service earlier. According to TCAT, most of these reductions compare to last spring’s academic-year service; not typically scaled-back summer service.
TCAT no longer prints service guides for mass distribution, but riders or organizations desiring either them or individual route schedules can call TCAT at (607) 277-RIDE (7433); email staff at tcat@tcatmail.com; or mail a request to TCAT, 737 Willow Ave., Ithaca, NY, 14850, and note “guide request” or “schedule request.” (Remember to provide a return mailing address.) Students from Cornell University, Ithaca College and TC3 are urged to visit TCAT's college student page.
TCAT also notes that due to unpredictable changes with construction projects, especially impacting routes 30, 51 and 90, riders should check TCAT's website or real-time apps.
Highlights and links to route maps and schedules are listed below but TCAT also advises riders to consult TCAT’s Bus Tracker to check the status of their routes. The Bus Tracker also includes passenger alerts, which are streamed on the red banner across TCAT’s home page. For up-to-date information, especially for detours TCAT urges riders to download the MyStop app to your mobile device to see service status and alerts before boarding your bus. See TCAT’s app page for a list of apps available.
Route 10 Mon.- Fri., ( Cornell/Commons) Several trips cut.
Route 11 Mon.-Sun., (Ithaca College/Commons) Service runs all day, but frequency reduced to every hour as compared to last academic year. Weekday service ends earlier than last year with final outbound trip departing from Green St. Station/Commons at 9:05 p.m. and last inbound trip departing College Circle Apts./Ithaca College at 9:19 p.m. On Saturdays, the last outbound trip departing Green St. Station is 11:45 p.m. On Sundays, service will start later at 10:08 a.m.outbound from Green St. Station and 10:30 a.m. inbound from Ithaca College/College Circle Apts. Please note, for many trips, the route becomes a 15 at Green St. Station for and offers one-seat ride to Wegmans, Walmart and other southwest retail outlets.
Route 13 Mon.-Sun. (Commons/Fall Creek/Aldi/Ithaca High School/ Shops at Ithaca Mall) Many timing changes and several trips cut. Riders are advised to use route 17 for some trips.
Route 14 Mon.-Sun. (Cayuga Medical Center/ West Hill/Commons) Weekdays: First outbound trip from Green St. Station leaves about 5 minutes earlier with first outbound trip starting at Green St. Station at 6 a.m. This first trip is no longer an express trip to the Professional Building and Cayuga Medical Center, and will now serve West Village. Sunday: Last trip cut with service ending 1 hour earlier. Last trip departs Green St. at 7:00 p.m. and from the hospital at 7:35 p.m.
Route 14S Mon.-Sun., (West Hill Shopper) No changes.
Route 15 Mon.-Sun. (Southwest Shopper) No changes.
Route 17 Mon.-Sun. (TCAT facility, provides Fall Creek service) Numerous changes based on changes to associated routes.
Route 20 Mon.- Sat. (Enfield/Commons): Eliminates Sunday service. Weekdays: eliminates 10 a.m. outbound trip from Green St. Station and eliminates the 10:28 a.m. inbound trip from Enfield. Last Saturday trips will depart about 30 minutes earlier or 6 p.m. outbound from Green St. Station and 6:26 p.m. from Enfield Highway Dept..
Route 21 Mon. - Sun. (Trumansburg/Jacksonville/Commons) Weekdays: Eliminates the 12:00 p.m. outbound trip from Green St. Station and eliminates the 12:33 p.m. inbound trip from Trumansburg. On Saturdays, the last trips depart 26 minutes earlier at 6:55 p.m., outbound from Green St. Station, and 7:26 p.m. inbound from Compass Manufactured Home Community. On Sundays, the first trips depart around 5 minutes later; 7:20 a.m. outbound from Green St. Station, and 7:50 a.m. inbound from Compass Manufactured Home Community. Also, on Sundays, all other trips have been combined into two: 1:10 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. outbound trips from Green St. Station and 1:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. inbound trips from Compass Manufactured Home Community.
Route 22 Last day for summer-only route is Sat., Aug. 20.
Route 30 Mon.- Sun. (Ithaca Mall/Cornell/Commons) Please note: Several projects and road closures in Collegetown will cause detours for this route (as well as for routes 90 and 51). Due to the unpredictable nature of construction, please check TCAT's website or real-time apps for updates. Minor timing adjustments and trips were added. Weekdays: Service ends earlier with the last outbound trip starting from Seneca St. Station at 9:36 p.m. and the last inbound trip departing the Shops at Ithaca Mall at 10:13 p.m..
Route 31 Mon.- Fri. (Winston Court/Etna/Cornell) Last trip departs Gates Hall at 7:45 p.m. (Same as summer service.)
Route 32 Mon.-Sun.(Airport/Cornell/Commons) Weekends: Route will continue to use Tower Road. Also, on weekends, first outbound trip leaves Green St. Station at 9 a.m., with first inbound trip departs 8:49 a.m. from Northwood Apts.
Route 36 Mon.-Fri. ( Lansing / Cornell/ Commons) Added 6:35 a.m. outbound trip from Lake @ Ithaca High School to Lansing Town Hall. From there, the bus runs as a route 37 (see below) to downtown from Seneca St. Station. Midday inbound trip departs 8 minutes earlier from Lansing Town Hall at 12:30 p.m. Midday outbound trip from Green St. Station leaves 5 minutes earlier at noon. (Please see route 77 for weekend service.)
Route 37 Mon.-Fri. (Lansing/Cornell/Commons) Eliminates first (6:12 a.m.) outbound trip from Green St. Station to Lansing Town Hall. Instead, route 36 will depart Ithaca High School at 6:35 a.m. on the outbound to Lansing Town Hall via East Shore Drive.
Route 40 Mon.-Sun. (Groton/Cornell/Commons) Weekdays: First 2 trips start at Etna Mills and will not serve the Ithaca Commons or Varna in the outbound direction. Second to last outbound trip from Green St. Station departs 5 minutes earlier at 4:35 p.m., and inbound from Groton Speedway at 5:16 p.m. Weekends: Eliminated evening service. Riders should see route 43 (below) for drop-off only, evening service to Freeville and Groton. Last Saturday outbound trip leaves Green St. Station at 1:04 p.m. and inbound from Groton Speedway at 1:44 p.m.). Last Sunday trip leaves 25-30 minutes later and outbound trip departs Green St. Station at 1:30 p.m., and inbound from Groton Speedway at 2:15 p.m.
Route 43 Mon.- Sun (Groton/Freeville/TC3/ Dryden/Cornell/Commons): First outbound trip starts on NYS Route 13 @ Mineah Rd. at 6:58 a.m. (will not serve the Commons or Varna.) On Saturdays, inbound departures on the first trip starting from TC3 is 5 minutes earlier at 7:40 a.m. Sat. - Sun.: Last outbound trip will be drop-off only after route serves TC3 dorms, and will drop off in Freeville. Route will only serve Groton if there are passengers on-board and at their request.
Route 51 Mon.-Sun. (Eastern Heights/Cornell/Commons) Due to College Ave. road closures, route 51 will be detoured onto Dryden Rd. / Hoy Rd. for the entire fall service periodPlease note: Several projects and road closures in Collegetown will cause detours for this route and routes 30 and 90. Due to the unpredictable nature of construction, please check TCAT's website or real-time apps for updates. Timing changes: All trips depart 2-7 minutes earlier and will serve both Eastern Heights and the Honness loop. Weekday: Last trip from Seneca St. Station departs at 10:19 p.m. to campus, Eastern Heights and Maple Ave. Last trip from Maple @ Maplewood Apts. to Eastern Heights, campus and downtown departs at 10:43 p.m.
Route 52 Mon.-Sat. (Caroline/Brooktondale/Cornell/Commons) Weekdays and weekends. Significant timing changes. On weekdays: First trips eliminated. First outbound trip departing Green St. Station will now be 6:44 a.m. Earliest inbound trip from Caroline Turnaround will be 7:05 a.m. On Saturdays: First trips will run about 15 minutes later, or 8 a.m. outbound from Green St. Station and 8:20 a.m. inbound from Caroline Turnaround. Second trip is 25 minutes later or 12:35 p.m. outbound from Green St. Station and 1:15 p.m. inbound from Caroline Turnaround.. Sunday: First trip is about 15 minutes later or 8 a.m. outbound from Green St. Station and 8:20 a.m. inbound from the Caroline Turnaround. Second trips on Sundays are about 45 minutes earlier or 11:45 a.m. outbound from Green St. Station and 12:25 p.m. inbound from the Caroline Turnaround.
Route 53 Mon.-Fri. (Slaterville Rd./Varna/Cornell/Commons) First PM trip departs 2-3 minutes earlier, starting 4:35 p.m. from Green St. Station.
Route 65 NOW Mon.-Fri. only (Danby, Commons) Weekdays: eliminates 9:10 a.m. outbound from Aurora St. Station and 9:25 a.m. inbound trip from Hillview Terrace Mobile Park. Midday trips will depart 2 hours earlier; outbound from Aurora St. Station at 11:15 a.m. and inbound from Hillview Terrace Mobile Home Park at 11:33 a.m. Saturday service eliminated.
Route 67 Mon.-Sun. (Newfield/Cornell/Commons) Weekdays: First outbound trip departing Seneca St. Station will be 6:35 a.m. (TCAT is not reinstating earlier trip that was cut for summer service.) First inbound trip from Newfield Central School Dept. will be 7 a.m. Midday trips eliminated. First PM outbound from Green St. Station will be 1:10 p.m. and first PM inbound from Newfield will be 1:38 p.m. On Saturdays, last trips depart more than an hour earlier or 5:25 p.m. outbound from Seneca St. Station and 5:50 p.m. inbound from Newfield. On Sundays: Second trips start 25 minutes later or 10:25 a.m. from Seneca St. Station and 10:47 a.m. from Newfield. Last trips depart 25 minutes later or 6:05 p.m. outbound from Green St. Station and 6:30 p.m. inbound from Newfield.
Route 77 Sat.-Sun (Winston Court/Lansing/Etna) First northbound trip starts at the Lansing Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. rather than the Shops at Ithaca Mall. First eastbound trip starts at 9 a.m. from the Shops at Ithaca Mall. (Eliminates first 8:05 a.m. trip to Lansing from the mall and the first 8:30 a.m. from Lansing to the mall.) Eliminated first Etna trip. First trip to Etna now departs the mall at 9 a.m. and from Creekwood Apts. at 9:30 a.m.
Route 81 Mon.-Fri. (Cornell campus) Frequency slightly reduced (compared to last academic year service) to improve timing. Service runs every 11 minutes after 9:39 a.m., instead of every 9 minutes (resulting in 6 fewer trips.)
Route 82 Mon. Fri. (Cornell campus) Frequency reduced to every 30 minutes, from every 15 minutes as compared to previous academic year service. Last trip departs East Hill Plaza at 6:45 p.m. Riders are urged to use Route 51 for Maple Ave. service that runs evenings and weekends.
Route 83 Mon.-Fri. (Cornell Campus) Service resumes for the academic year. Service ends 1 hour earlier with the last trip departing Stewart @ University at 5:25 p.m.
Route 90 Mon.-Sun. (Cornell/Collegetown nights) Service resumes for academic year. Please note: Several projects and road closures in Collegetown will cause detours for this route and routes 30 and 51. Due to the unpredictable nature of construction projects, please check TCAT's website or real-time apps for updates. Route returns to service for start of academic year. Minor timing adjustments on some trips.. will offer later-night service with last outbound trips from the Commons, starting from Mon.-Sat.: Seneca St. Station at 1:12 a.m. and from Green St. Station at 1:25 a.m. On Sundays, the last northbound/outbound trip to campus departs earlier at 10:38 p.m. from Seneca St., and 10:45 p.m. from Green St. Station.
Route 92 Mon.-Sun. (Cornell Campus Night) Service resumes for academic year. Mon.-Fri.: Late service will run with last trip departing Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at 1:16 a.m. weekdays. On Saturday, the last trip will depart Schwartz at 1:46 a.m. On Sunday, first trips depart Hasbrouck Apts. at 10:00 a.m. and from Schwartz at 10:16 a.m. Sunday service will end with the last trip departing Schwartz at 10:16 p.m., and ending at Hasbrouck.
