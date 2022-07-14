Persistent labor and parts shortages are forcing TCAT to reduce service for its fall service period Aug. 21, tentatively through Jan. 21, according to a release from the agency.
TCAT notes that, as with many transit agencies all across the country, it currently has an insufficient number of available bus operators and is experiencing difficulty in recruiting mechanics. International supply chain challenges are also making it difficult for TCAT’s maintenance department to obtain parts to maintain and repair buses.
TCAT reports that its planners carefully examined all routes and are proposing reductions on low-ridership trips. They are also calling for service cuts to be spread among all routes and route categories, and to end service earlier with last trips departing around 11p.m.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mon., Aug. 15, to adhere to TCAT’s service reductions policy, which requires public involvement for service reductions of 20 percent or more in a distinct geographical area or corridor.
Proposed reductions meeting the 20-percent threshold and requiring public input are as follows:
- Route 82 (Cornell Campus) : Reduces frequency to every 30 minutes from every 15 minutes.
- Route 90 (Cornell Campus): Service ends earlier. Last trip departs Seneca St. at 10:38 p.m., and from Robert Purcell Community Center at 10:57 p.m.
- Route 11 (IC/South Hill/Commons):Weekday service runs hourly all day. Eliminates most extra half-hour trips during AM and PM peak have been cut. Last trip departs Green St. at 9:05 pm. Saturday: Service ends earlier. Last trip departs Green St at 10:25pm. Sunday: First (9:08 am) trip cut.
- Route 13 (Fall Creek/Commons): Eliminates several trips due to linked trips being cut. (Note: riders in Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods can use route 17.)
- Route 20 (Enfield/Commons): Eliminates Sunday service. On weekdays, eliminates the 10 a.m. trip departing Green St. and the 10:28 a.m. trip departing Enfield.
- Route 92 (Cornell Campus): Monday – Saturday: Service ends earlier. Last trip departs from Hasbrouck at 10:30pm and from Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at 10:46pm. Saturday & Sunday: Service starts later in the morning. First trip departs Hasbrouck at 10:00am and from Schwartz CPA at 10:16am.
“TCAT and the entire transit industry are grappling with unprecedented worker shortages and are making the painful decisions in order to sustain and maintain reliability with the service we can provide,” said TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool.
“We apologize to our riders and promise that, while we await supply chains to return to normal, we are not letting up on recruitment efforts that we began ramping up several months ago,” Vanderpool said. “As always, our aim is to offer optimal levels of service as intended for all of our customers.”
TCAT will begin collecting all feedback immediately or proposals for routes 11, 13, 20, 82, 90 and 92, which with then be forwarded to the entire TCAT Board of Directors to consider well before the virtual public hearing on Zoom.
Information on the virtual meeting is available at http://www.tcatbus.com
