Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High 24F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 6F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.