TCAT will operate modified service Sat., Dec. 24, through Fri., Jan. 20.
Service will end early on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). Additionally, there will be no service for routes 90 and 92.
There will be normal service for routes 13, 14S, 20, 21, 40, 52, 67 and 77, and modified service for routes 11, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 30, 32, 43, 51, 52 & 77 as follows:
- Route 11: Last outbound trip departs from Green St. Station at 6:08 p.m.; last inbound trip departs College Circle Apartments / Ithaca College at 6:30 p.m. (ending at Seneca St. Station at 6:48 p.m.)
- Route 14: Last outbound trip departs Green St. Station at 6:00 p.m.; last inbound trips departs Cayuga Medical Center at 6:35 p.m. (ending Green St. Station at 6:58 p.m.)
- Route 15: Last trip departs Seneca St. Station at 6:21 p.m. and from Walmart at 6:41 p.m., (ending at Green St. Station at 6:55 p.m.)
- Route 17: Certain trips eliminated based on adjustments to other routes.
- Route 20: Last outbound trip departs Green St. Station at 6 p.m. and after the State @ Fulton stop will offer drop-off service only.
- Route 21: Last outbound trip departs Green St. Station at 6:55 p.m. and after the State @ Fulton stop will offer drop-off service only.
- Route 30: Last outbound trip departs Green St. Station at 6:45 p.m.; last inbound trip departs Shops at Ithaca Mall at 6:51, (ending at Seneca St. Station at 7:13 p.m.)
- Route 32: Last outbound trip leaves Green St. Station at 6:00 p.m. ending at Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport at 6:31 p.m.
- Route 43: No 7:30 p.m. trip. Last outbound trip departs Green St. Station at 3:10 p.m. and from TC3 / Dryden at 4:00 p.m., (ending at Green St. Station at 4:40 p.m.).
- Route 51: Last trip departs Green St. Station at 6:25 p.m. and after the East Hill Plaza stop will be drop-off service only.
- Route 52; Last trip departs Green St. Station at 5:30 p.m. and after the Pine Tree @ East Hill Plaza stop will become drop-off service only.
- Route 77: Last outbound trip departs the Shops at Ithaca Mall at 5:55 p.m. and after that will be drop-off service only.
Additionally, TCAT will not operate on Christmas Day (Sun., Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Sun., Jan. 1)
TCAT will also operate a modified Sunday schedule On Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday Jan. 2. Please refer to Sunday schedules with the exception of there being No service for routes 90 & 92.
Route 30 will end service earlier and depart outbound at Green St. Station at 8:30 p.m. and inbound from the Shops at Ithaca Mall at 9:07 p.m.
There will be no service for routes 10, 81, 82, 83, 90 and 92 from Tues., Dec. 27 through Fri., Dec. 30. However, there will be normal service for routes 11, 14, 14S, 15, 20, 21, 30, 31, 37, 40, 43, 52, 53, 65 and 67, and modified service for routes 13, 17, 32, 36 and 51:
- Route 13: No 8:43 a.m. northbound school trip from Seneca St. Station.
- Route 17: Certain trips eliminated based on adjustments to other routes.
- Route 32: No 7:30 a.m. outbound trip from Green St. Station and no 8:10 a.m. inbound from Ithaca Tompkins International Airport.
- Route 36: No 9:00 a.m. trip from Stewart Park.
- Route 51: No 10:19 p.m. trip starting from Seneca St. Station. Will serve Maple Ave. both inbound and outbound all day.
There will be no service for routes 83, 90 and 92 Weekdays Tues., Jan. 3 through Fri., Jan. 20. However, there will be normal service for routes 10, 11, 13, 14, 14S, 15, 20, 21, 30, 31, 32, 36, 37, 40, 43, 51, 52, 53, 65, 67, 81 and 82, and modified service on Route 17, with certain trips eliminated based on adjustments to other routes.
In addition, there will be no service for routes 90 and 92 on Saturdays Jan. 7 and Jan. 14. There will be normal service for routes 13, 14, 14S, 15, 20, 21, 30, 32, 40, 43, 51, 52, 67 and 77, and modified service for routes 11 and 17 as follows.
- Route 11: Last outbound trip departs from Green St. Station at 11:05 p.m.; last inbound trip departs College Circle Apartments / Ithaca College at 11:19 p.m. (ending at Seneca St. Station at 11:37 p.m.)
- Route 17: Certain trips eliminated based on adjustments to other routes.
There will be no service for routes 90 and 92 on Sat., Jan. 7 and Sat., Jan. 14. But there will be normal service for routes 11; 13, 14; 14S; 15; 20; 21; 30; 32; 40; 43: 51; 52; 67 & 77, and modified service on Route 17, with certain trips eliminated based on adjustments to other routes.
(Note: TCAT will run regular service on Sat., Jan. 21)
There will be no service for routes 90 and 92 on Sun. Jan. 8 and Sun. Jan. 15. But there will be normal service for routes 11, 13, 14, 14S, 15, 20, 21, 30, 32, 40, 43, 51, 52, 67 and 77, and modified service on Route 17 with certain trips eliminated based on adjustments to other routes.
Please note: Winter/ Spring 2023 service starts Sun., Jan. 22. Please look for updates mid-January on TCAT’s website. Maps and timetables are located on TCAT’s schedules page.
