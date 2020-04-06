Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) has announced that they will extend their no-fare policy which went into effect last month in order to continue to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The policy was introduced to eliminate contact at the farebox for riders and drivers.
The policy will now be in effect until May 23 after a vote by the transit agency’s Board of Directors. It was set to expire on Thursday, April 9. The move is also designed to remove barriers to riding for people who might have lost jobs or been impacted financially by the ongoing public health crisis.
TCAT also went on to state that they’d like people to only ride the bus if it is necessary, such as if they are essential workers or are doing something like picking up food and medicine. To promote social distancing, each bus has a 20-rider limit and, while in transit, riders are asked to sit as far apart as possible.
“As this pandemic persists, it remains critical that we continue to do everything we can to protect not only our passengers, but also TCAT drivers and other front-line employees who are fulfilling an essential service, said TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool. “This is probably the first time in history that transit agencies all over the globe are asking their riders to stay home.’’
Once again, TCAT reiterated how low their ridership has fallen as a result of the stay-at-home directive, as they are currently carrying about 90 percent less riders than normal.
Cornell University, TCAT’s largest ridership base, Ithaca College and TC3 asked their students to finish out their spring semester remotely, while local businesses and organizations are asking their employees to work from home. In the meantime, restaurants are only offering take out, while gyms, theaters and other entertainment centers have closed.
Due to lower demand and to provide more flexible schedules for bus operators, TCAT adjusted its spring service twice last month to provide what is now about 65 percent of normal service. In early March, TCAT implemented precautions to include stepped up efforts at disinfecting buses and facilities used by employees and riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.