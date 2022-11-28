Since mid-October, TCAT has been reducing service on a week-by-week basis to adapt to staffing and parts shortages, while giving riders week-ahead notice each Friday so that they can plan accordingly. TCAT will continue to operate reduced weekday service for Mon., Nov. 28 - Fri., Dec. 2.
Routes not operating are: 14S and 83
Routes operating as normal per fall 2022 service weekday schedules are: 11, 13, 14, 15, 20, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 43, 51, 52, 53, 65, 67, 82, 90 and 92.
Routes with reduced service are as follows:
- 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop): Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca St. Station at 3:50 p.m. Reduced frequency for some a.m. trips to every 10 minutes, instead of every 5 minutes.
- 17 (TCAT/Fall Creek/Commons): Eliminates the 7:20 a.m.; 7:28 a.m.; and 4:08 p.m. inbound trips starting from TCAT’s garage. Eliminates the 8:57 a.. and 9:23 a.m. trips from Boyce Thompson Institute and the 9:08 a.m.; 9:34 a.m.; 10:11 a.m.; 5:31 p.m. and 7:06 p.m. outbound trips starting from Seneca St. Station back to TCAT’s garage.
- 21 (Trumansburg/Jacksonville/Commons): Eliminates both the 7:42 a.m. outbound trip starting from Green St. Station, and the 8:15 a.m. inbound trip starting from Compass Manufactured Home Community.
- 37 (North Lansing/ Cornell/ Commons): Eliminates both the 7:28 a.m. outbound trip starting from Green St. Station and the 8:10 a.m. inbound trip starting from Lansing Town Hall.
- 81 (Cornell Campus): Eliminates the 7:55 a.m.; 8:27 a.m.; and 8:57 a.m. northbound trips starting from Boyce Thompson Institute, and eliminates the 8:10 a.m.; 8:40 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. southbound trips starting from A-Lot.
On Fri., Dec. 2, TCAT will announce weekday service for Dec. 5-Dec. 9.
TCAT strives to give adequate notice, but riders should be aware that unforeseen circumstances can affect service. TCAT asks riders to please check its Bus Tracker for the status of their routes. The Bus Tracker also includes passenger alerts, which are also streamed on the red banner across TCAT’s home page. Riders are also encouraged to download real-time information apps, to include the Transit app, which is now connected to data platform creator, Swiftly. See TCAT’s app page for a list of apps available.
