A bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics is prompting TCAT to reduce Mon.-Fri. service on a week-by-week basis starting Mon., Oct. 17, and until further notice.
TCAT planners intend to adjust schedules and publicize them no later than the previous Friday of each week so that riders can plan for the week ahead.
Most of the 54 buses in TCAT’s fleet are in good condition, but the need for even the most minor repair can render a bus out of service, compounding an already heavy workload for a lean crew of mechanics. Additionally, pandemic-related supply chain issues are still holding up the delivery of essential parts needed to repair buses.
Planners each week will analyze TCAT’s service capabilities in the hopes of being able to restore service or, in the worst case, make further reductions for the week ahead. Despite best efforts at planning ahead, riders should be aware that TCAT may still need to make sporadic cuts during the week due to sudden or unforeseen circumstances.
For Mon. Oct. 17, through Fri., Oct. 21, routes scheduled to run as normal are 11, 14, 14S, 15, 20, 30, 31, 32, 36, 43, 51, 53, 65, 82, 90 and 92, but the following other routes will be adjusted as follows:
- Route 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):
Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca St. Station at 3:50 p.m. Reduced frequency for some a.m. trips to every 10 minutes, instead of every 5 minutes.
- Route 13 (Commons/Fall Creek/Aldi/ Ithaca High School):
No 8:20 a.m. inbound trip starting from TCAT’s garage.
- Route 17 (TCAT/Fall Creek/Commons):
No 7:20 a.m.: 7:28 a.m. and 4:08 p.m. inbound trips starting from TCAT’s garage. No 9:08 a.m.; 9:34 a.m.; 9:56 a.m.; 10:08 a.m.; 10:11 a.m.; 5:31 p.m. and 7:06 p.m. outbound trips from Seneca St. Station to TCAT’s garage.
Route 21 (Trumansburg/Jacksonville/Commons):
Eliminates both the 7:42. outbound trip starting from Green St. Station, and the 8:15 a.m. inbound trip starting from Compass Manufactured Community.
Route 37 (North Lansing/ Cornell/ Commons):
Eliminates both the 7:28 outbound trip starting from Green St. Station and the 8:10 a.m. inbound trip starting from Lansing Town Hall.
- Route 40 (Groton/Cornell/Commons):
Eliminates the 8:40 a.m. outbound trips starting from Green St. Station, and the 9:25 a.m. inbound trips starting from Groton Speedway. (Groton riders should refer to route 43.)
- Route 52 (Slaterville Rd./ Varna/Cornell/Commons):
Eliminates both the 7:42 a.m. outbound trip starting from Green St. Station, and the 8:17 a.m. inbound trip starting from the Caroline Turnaround.
- Route 67 (Newfield/Cornell/Commons):
Eliminates both the 9:05 a.m. outbound trip starting from Green St. Station, and the 9:30 a.m. inbound trip starting from Newfield Schools.
Route 81 (Cornell Campus):
Eliminates the 7:55 a.m.; 8:27 a.m.; and 8:57 a.m. northbound trips starting from Boyce Thompson Institute, and the 8:10 a.m.; 8:40 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. southbound trips starting from A-Lot.
- Route 83 (Cornell Campus):
Eliminates last four afternoon trips with the last northbound trip departing 3:27 p.m. at Stewart @ University and the last southbound trip department Highland @ Wykoff at 3:39 p.m.
As always, TCAT advises riders to consult TCAT’s Bus Tracker to check the status of their routes. The Bus Tracker also includes passenger alerts, which are also streamed on the red banner across TCAT’s home page. Riders are also encouraged to download real-time information apps, to include the Transit app, which is now connected to data platform creator, Swiftly. See TCAT’s app page for a list of apps available.
TCAT apologizes for any inconvenience. We are continuing our ramped-up efforts to recruit new employees.
