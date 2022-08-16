A heavily attended public hearing on Monday prompted the TCAT Board of Directors to delay its decision until Wednesday over whether to approve proposed major service reductions on four of the agency’s 25 routes to include: 11, 13, 20 and 82. (see details below.)
The virtual public hearing drew more than 40 participants, many who commented on TCAT’s proposed major service reductions for its fall service, starting Sun. Aug. 21. TCAT announced in mid-July its proposals to reduce service due to persistent labor and parts shortages, which are negatively impacting transit agencies all over the country.
Major service reductions, as defined by TCAT’s service reduction policy, are those that trim service by 20 percent or more in a distinct geographical area or corridor. Proposals for major reductions trigger a 30-day public comment period, which is followed by a public hearing and the final board vote. (TCAT had originally proposed major service reductions also for routes 90 and 92, but planners were able to restore enough service for them to no longer meet the 20-percent threshold.)
Since mid-July, the board has received more than 45 written comments from the public, with the majority being sent to TCAT over this past weekend. The Monday night meeting drew more than 40 participants, many of whom also provided a variety of input. Given the large number of comments, board members readily agreed when TCAT Board Member Denise Thompson requested more time for board members and staff to again review the proposals before the board casts a final vote.
Because fall service is scheduled to start Sun., Aug. 21, the board has a limited time to vote, but agreed to hold a special virtual meeting to decide at a regularly scheduled committee meeting, 3 p.m. Wed., Aug. 17, to help ensure a quorom. Meeting information is as follows:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/95824657122?pwd=NjhPSUN3ajZaNEcwYWl6QVhYVXZBQT09
- Meeting ID: 958 2465 7122
- Passcode: 810404
- One tap mobile
- +16465588656,,95824657122#,,,,*810404# US (New York)
- +13017158592,,95824657122#,,,,*810404# US (Washington DC)
- Meeting ID: 958 2465 7122
- Passcode: 810404
- Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbOkOdgZRo
Proposed service reductions are as follows:
Route 82 (Cornell Campus) : Reduces frequency to every 30 minutes from every 15 minutes.
Route 11 (IC/South Hill/Commons):Weekday service runs hourly all day. Eliminates most extra half-hour trips during AM and PM peak have been cut. Last trip departs Green St. at 9:05 pm. Saturday: Service ends earlier. Last trip departs Green St at 10:25pm. Sunday: First (9:08 am) trip cut.
- Route 13 (Fall Creek/Commons): Eliminates several trips due to linked trips being cut. (Note: riders in Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods can use route 17.)
- Route 20 (Enfield/Commons): Eliminates Sunday service. On weekdays, eliminates the 10 a.m. trip departing Green St. and the 10:28 a.m. trip departing Enfield.
TCAT was able to restore more service on the 90 and 92 as follows:
Route 90 (Cornell Campus): The original proposal was for the last trips Mon.-Sat. to end before 11 p.m., but planners were able to extend last trip to 1:12a.m. (As with original proposal) Sun. service will end earlier with last trip departing the Commons at 10:38 p.m.)
- Route 92 (Cornell Campus): The original proposal was for the last trips Mon.-Sat., to depart Hasbrouck Apts. at 10:30pm and from Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at 10:46pm. Planners were able to extend those trips to three hours later. (As with original proposal, service will start later on Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. from Hasbrouck Apt., and 10:16 a.m. from Schwartz.)
“TCAT and the entire transit industry are grappling with unprecedented worker shortages and are making the painful decisions in order to sustain and maintain reliability with the service we can provide,” said TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool, said last month, when TCAT announced the proposed service reductions.
“We apologize to our riders and promise that, while we await supply chains to return to normal, we are not letting up on recruitment efforts that we began ramping up several months ago,” Vanderpool said. “As always, our aim is to offer optimal levels of service as intended for all of our customers.”
