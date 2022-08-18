The TCAT Board of Directors in a special board meeting Wed., Aug. 17, approved major reductions on routes 11, 13, 20 and 82 along with the promise that the agency will beef up service as soon as staff can overcome staffing and parts shortages.
Major service reductions, as defined by TCAT’s service reduction policy, are those that trim service by 20 percent or more to a distinct geographical area or corridor. Proposals for major reductions trigger a 30-day public comment period to include a public hearing and a resolution requiring board approval.
The major cuts, which compare to full-academic year schedules offered last spring, will start with TCAT’s fall service period, effective Sun., Aug. 21 through Sat., Jan. 21.
They include:
- Route 82 (Cornell Campus): Reduces frequency to every 30 minutes from every 15 minutes.
- Route 11 (IC/South Hill/Commons):Weekday service to run hourly all day, as opposed to half-hour service offered last spring. Eliminates most extra half-hour trips during AM and PM peak. Last trip to depart earlier from Green St. Station at 9:05 p.m. Saturday: Last trip to depart earlier from Green St. Station at 10:25 p.m. Sunday: Eliminates first (9:08 a.m.) trip.
- Route 13 (Fall Creek/Commons): Eliminates several trips due to linked trips being cut. (Note: riders in Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods are urged to use route 17.)
- Route 20 (Enfield/Commons): Eliminates Sunday service. On weekdays, eliminates both the 10 a.m. trip departing Green St. and the 10:28 a.m. trip departing Enfield.
The remainder of TCAT’s fall service changes to include smaller reductions among other routes will be announced on TCAT’s website by late Thurs., Aug. 18.
A reluctant vote
The board’s vote followed a 30-day public comment period that generated 54 written rider responses expressing worry about the loss of travel flexibility. The comment period also included a virtual public hearing Mon., Aug. 15, that drew similar worries from among the more than 40 people who participated.
Many of the concerns focused on reduced frequency from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes on the weekday-only route 82 that serves Cornell, Maple Avenue and the East Hill Plaza areas. TCAT staff are trying to get the word out to Maplewood Apartment residents that route 51 serves their complex during late night hours and weekends.
Board members expressed dread at rolling back service, but they also noted that the reductions are necessary for TCAT to adhere to schedules that riders can count on. A lean staff with just a few drivers out of work – say for a family emergency or an illness – can end up ruining a rider’s day. Driver shortages can force dispatchers to cut trips at the last minute with no time to reasonably alert passengers their bus is not coming
Long-time TCAT Board Member Jennifer Dotson, who has experienced numerous changes at TCAT over the past several years said “It pains all of us to have to pass a resolution like this.” But, she said, the board has to favor predictability and reliability for riders over trying to retain what are unmanageable service levels. Dotson, who chairs the board’s human resources committee, said TCAT has implemented retention measures and continues to consider and implement a number of creative ideas to bolster the workforce.
To be sure, TCAT Board Chair and Ithaca Acting Mayor Laura Lewis noted earlier this week that TCAT added retention bonuses, shift adjustments to improve work-life balance; and has allocated funds to improve the physical environment for staff in at TCAT’s Willow Ave. facility. She also reiterated her earlier statement saying that TCAT continues to feel the effects of the Covid pandemic. "Impacts of the pandemic, whether it is related to New York State’s mask mandate for all transit providers or the national supply chain issues, are still affecting TCAT’s work.”
Some good news
Fortunately, while TCAT had originally proposed major service reductions for routes 90 and 92, planners were able to restore service to those routes for fall that are closer to spring 2022 service levels. Due to those subsequent schedule changes made to those routes, they no longer met the 20-percent threshold.
- Route 90 (Cornell Campus): The original proposal was for the last trip Mon.-Sat. to end before 11 p.m., but planners were able to extend it to 1:12 a.m. (As with the original proposal, Sunday service will end earlier with the last trip departing the Commons at 10:38 p.m.)
- Route 92 (Cornell Campus): The original proposal was for the last Mon.-Sat. trips, to depart Hasbrouck Apts. at 10:30 p.m. and from Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at 10:46 p.m. Planners were able to extend those trips to three hours later. (As with original proposal, service will start later on Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. from Hasbrouck Apt., and 10:16 a.m. from Schwartz.)
Mike Smith, TCAT’s assistant general manager, said TCAT will make every effort to add more service to scheduled trips this fall. Erik Amos, TCAT’s service development manager, said he and his team of planners will continue to explore creative ways to bring back as much service as possible for the next service period starting late winter.
Brainstorming and ramped-up recruitment efforts
Over the past several weeks, TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool has been in touch with transit agency leaders across the country who are in the same predicament and who have been brainstorming over potential remedies.
In an earlier statement, Vanderpool said: “We apologize to our riders and promise that, while we await supply chains to return to normal, we are not letting up on recruitment efforts that we began ramping up several months ago.”
To that end, TCAT recently promoted part-time recruiter, Gina Lord, to a full-time position. Over the past several months Lord has had success in bringing new employees on board by using all recruitment tools available, to include attending numerous job fairs in the region. She noted that placing new drivers into service first requires several weeks of classroom and on-the-road training; it’s a much slower and more intense process compared to that of many other businesses who do not need to fill safety-sensitive positions.
“The training is extensive and in-depth,” Lord said. “All new bus operators are required to undergo our training program even if they are experienced CDL (commercially licensed) drivers.”
“TCAT is committed to providing the highest caliber of training and support possible to set our operators up for success. Providing excellent service and keeping our riders safe is our priority,” Lord said.
To learn more about available jobs at TCAT, see the TCAT careers page. And, to learn more about how the transit industry is coping with staff shortages, see a recent article from the Transit Workforce Center.
