ITHACA, NY -- Due to pandemic-safety measures prompting customer service representatives to work remotely, TCAT riders should expect delays in receiving new fare media in the mail or if recharging their passes over the phone.
As such, customers who need to purchase new Tcards or fobs ̶̶ or who need to add passes to existing fare media ̶̶ should plan ahead for their travel needs and place their orders as soon as possible.
Customers using the online store (https://store.tcatbus.com/) will still be able to add passes to their existing fare media that, in most cases, will be ready for use immediately. In rare cases, the recharging process could take up to 48 hours for the additional passes to become activated.
TCAT’s customer service representatives are generally able to send out new passes in the mail within the same day the order is received either by both phone or through the online store. And, with full staffing, they can recharge passes immediately over the phone with direct access to on-site software. With remote staffing, however, the process may be delayed by two to three days. In the meantime, riders can still opt to use cash fare (exact fare only or $1.50 for single adult ride and 75 cents for seniors 60 and older; youth 17 and under; and persons with disabilities.)
As always, customer service representatives are able to take calls from customers Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m. to noon and then again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at (607) 277-RIDE (7433). TCAT administrative offices continue to be closed to the public until further notice to minimize in-person contact.
Riders can also email TCAT staff with concerns or questions at tcat@tcatmail.com and a representative will get back to you as soon as possible. See how TCAT is responding to the pandemic at COVID FAQs.
