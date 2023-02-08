For Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT), 2022 was underscored by economic challenges relating to inflation, supply chain issues that have hamstrung maintenance, and worker shortages that have put more pressure on an already overworked staff of drivers and mechanics.
As 2022 was coming to an end, TCAT workers held a strike authorization vote that passed with the support of 88% of TCAT’s bargaining unit. This came after labor contract negotiations for TCAT workers remained unfinished several months after the contract between the transportation organization and the United Auto Workers expired at the end of June 2022.
That vote didn’t mean that a strike was going to take place immediately, but it increased the chances that workers would choose to strike in the future. The approval of the strike authorization was a tactic used by workers in order to put pressure on TCAT management during contract negotiations.
Labor agreement
That pressure paid off in some ways as TCAT recently announced that a majority of their union-represented drivers and mechanics voted to ratify a two-year labor agreement, more than eight months after their previous contract expired on June 30, 2022. While the decision is a move in the right direction, workers say that there are still issues that are unresolved.
With 69 of the 83 unionized members present, TCAT staff voted 43-25 in favor of a contract that has multi-tiered pay increases that increases compensation for current and longtime employees. The contract is expected to be officially approved by the Board of Directors at an upcoming meeting.
TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool hopes that these changes can attract new workers.
“Our drivers and maintenance crew are the heart of our organization,” said Vanderpool. “They have proven time and time again, especially during the pandemic, how dedicated they are to our riders. As for any other not-for-profit, publicly funded agency we have limited resources, but it is essential that we make every effort to ensure that all of our employees are adequately compensated.”
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement,” said Vanderpool. “It was great to have the ability to work together on various contractual articles and reach an end result that was gratifying to both parties.”
When asked How the new labor contract addresses concerns over working conditions such as low pay and long hours Vanderpool said, “It addresses low-pay but not long hours. Long hours are another topic that all transit agencies are facing. We are working on a plan to address long hours, however, it involves bringing on additional drivers.”
According to the new contract, as of Jan. 1,2023, after one year of service drivers can expect to earn $24.44 an hour and mechanics can expect to earn $26.75 an hour. After 10 years of service that would increase by 14% to $26.98 an hour for drivers and $30.50 an hour for mechanics.
Additional new benefits include adding Juneteenth as an official TCAT-observed holiday, plus drivers and mechanics will receive more reimbursement for protective shoes and equipment required for the job. The contract also provides a $750 one-time bonus to all union employees to be paid out in the next pay period this month.
Budget agreement
The labor agreement comes after the TCAT Board of Directors recently approved a $19.2 million operational budget for 2023. That is a 20% increase from last year's spending plan. Included in the spending plan are capital funds to renovate part of the organization’s 30-year-old facility on Willow Avenue, and replace failing fare collection systems. However, noticeably missing were any plans relating to making TCAT fare-free.
The budget agreement was delayed as a result of Cornell’s decision to deny the request from TCAT for an 8% increase in funding for 2023. The increase would have meant that each underwriter would make an annual contribution to TCAT of $1,022,911 which would contribute to roughly 16% of the organization's $19 million budget for the upcoming year. However, the underwriter with the largest bank account — Cornell University — informed TCAT in December 2022 that they would refuse to pay the 8% increase.
The TCAT transportation agreement that was signed in October contractually obligated each underwriter to contribute equally to funding the organizations annual operating costs — excluding Cornell’s $3.3 million annual bulk payment to cover the bus pass program that covers ridership fees for students and faculty.
As a result of Cornell refusing the increase, both Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca have as well. This reduces the amount of funding that TCAT expected to be operating with in 2023 by approximately $30,000 according to Vanderpool.
Instead, an agreement was reached for the underwriters to increase funding levels by 5%. This equates to an annual contribution of $994,574 for each underwriter and will make up $2,983,722 of the organization's $19.2 million budget.
However, according to TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool “the 3% difference from TCAT’s original request is not enough to impact TCAT’s ability to provide service this year, contrary to recent complaints raised on social media and elsewhere.” Vanderpool continued saying that “TCAT’s recent service reductions are mostly due to shortages of drivers and other transit workers,” which is a problem affecting transit agencies all over the country.
Vanderpool added, “We thank our local underwriters, and we appreciate that they need to base their decisions on what they deem reasonable, and based on their own budgetary needs…They too must be accountable to their own constituents and governing boards.”
The rest of the organization's funding comes from a combination of fare revenue and the New York State Operating Assistance fund.
Funds from fare revenue took a nosedive as ridership declined during the height of the pandemic, but they’ve started to recover as ridership for 2022 reached 60% of what it was the year before the pandemic in 2019.
Fare-free uncertainty
While Vanderpool said that Cornell’s decision to deny the 8% increase will not affect TCAT’s ability to provide service this year, the organization has said that it is still unable to make improvements that the public wishes to see, such as making transportation fare-free.
According to a recent TCAT statement regarding fare-free transportation, the organization said that the Board of Directors has “formally accepted a report that essentially says that TCAT currently is not in a position to become a fare-free agency.”
Vanderpool has said that for the organization to go fare-free, the number of bus drivers would need to increase from the mid 60’s to at least 90, supply chain uncertainties would need to disappear so ordering parts for maintenance can become predictable, at least two more mechanics would need to be hired and preventative maintenance services would need to be maintained at 100% for one quarter.
As of February 6, an additional four bus drivers will start working — along with two mechanics. Vanderpool says this will help address the organization's shortage of drivers and mechanics it has experienced over the last couple of years.
“I feel really positive and this is going to allow us to bring some of the service levels back sooner than later,” said Vanderpool. He continued saying, “Hopefully, at some point in the spring we can start bringing some of the service that we’ve reduced back into the fold.”
These improvements are expected help the organization bring back service routes that have been cut, but still don’t provide the support necessary to go fare-free. A TCAT report from December 2022 on going fare-free stated that the organization would require an additional $1.5 million annually in order to fund the increased costs associated with eliminating fares.
According to the report, part of the reason funding uncertainties exist is due to the fact that Cornell refuses to clarify whether or not they will continue their $3.3 million bus pass program payment that covers ridership feeds for students and faculty if TCAT decided to go fare-free.
The report says, “Despite repeated, direct requests to Cornell to comment on this, they have declined to do so.”
Essentially, at a time when TCAT is experiencing staffing shortages and supply chain issues that have forced the organization to cut back service, the report asks whether it would be better to use TCAT’s “limited resources” to restore service to areas that have experienced cutbacks, or to fund a transition to fare-free transportation.
While Vanderpool has said that he is “not against fare-free” during a previous conversation in August, he continued saying that “we just have to figure out how we’re going to make it happen.”
