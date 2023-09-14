Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) has announced that it will make emergency weekday service cuts to several routes as the organization suffers from a driver shortage and a lack of road-ready buses.
The service cuts took effect on September 14 and will be in place indefinitely. However, Weekend service will operate as scheduled for the fall service period.
The press release that announced the service cuts said, “Route 14S (the West Hill Shopper) and Route 83 (Cornell-Cayuga Heights shuttle) will not run.” It also said, “reductions to five other routes, the 10, 13, 21, 40 and 81, will be in effect until further notice.”
According to the press release, the cuts “are part of a short-term strategy to help free up some buses for higher-demand trips whose riders have suffered last-minute service cuts ever since TCAT’s fall service went into effect Aug. 21.” It continues saying, “ A pre-planned set of service changes will at least give riders more time to plan accordingly.”
In recent weeks, dispatchers have been forced to make early morning decisions about what trips to cut since they don’t know what buses were repaired or maintained overnight until an early-morning fleet evaluation. As a result, riders have not been notified of service cuts affecting them in enough time to make alternative transportation plans.
These last-minute cuts have caused many TCAT riders to be late to school or work, forcing them to walk or ride a bike for long distances in unsafe car-dominated areas. The cuts are also coming when public transportation options in the city are decreasing as Ithaca Car-Share has been forced to pause operations due to a state insurance failure. They are also coming weeks after TCAT introduced a new $1.5 million electronic fare collection system and nearly one year after Cornell University refused to increase their contribution to TCAT by 8%.
While some service cuts are expected on high-frequency routes like the 10, 30, and 81 because those routes have buses picking up passengers more frequently, an excess of cuts on these routes “threaten a downward spiral of lost ridership with discouraged riders looking to drive their own vehicles or find more reliable transportation,” according to TCAT.
Regarding the service cuts, TCAT General Manager Scott Vanderpool has said, “These service changes are an unfortunate trade-off – a choice between potentially losing a substantial number of customers or lessening the impact by spreading the inconvenience among several routes.” Vanderpool continued, saying, “The entire system relies on high ridership routes to bring in revenue. If we continue to leave hundreds of people on the curb every day, we risk the health of all routes.”
According to Vanderpool, TCAT currently has 56 full time bus operators, falling short of their goal to start the fall semester with 70 full time operators. The organization also has 11 full time mechanics, which Vanderpool says “is actually enough mechanics in proportion to the number of buses we have.”
Currently, TCAT has a total of 53 buses — with seven of those being electric.
In response to questions about whether or not Cornell’s refusal to increase their contribution to TCAT by 8% has resulted in service cutbacks throughout the year Vanderpool said, “It hasn’t, this is all about our driver shortage and maintenance issues.”
Routes to be eliminated:
14S (West Hill shopper) West Hill riders needing to travel to southwest shopping centers Mon.-Fri. are advised to use route 14 to travel downtown and transfer to route 15, which serves southwest retailers. TCAT will continue to run weekend 14S service.
83 (Cornell Campus) Riders are urged to use route 31 for alternative service.
Routes and adjustments are as follows:
Route 10 (Commons-Cornell) Eliminates 7:11 a.m., 7:33 a.m., 7:55 a.m. and 8:17 a.m. trips starting from Seneca St. Station.
Route 13 (Commons/Fall Creek/Aldi/Ithaca High School) Eliminates the 10:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. outbound trips starting from Green St. and the 4:35 p.m. outbound trip starting from Seneca St. Station. Eliminates the 10:35 a.m. and the 11:20 a.m. inbound from Stewart Park. The 6:53 a.m. inbound trip from TCAT to downtown is also cut.
Route 21 (Trumansburg/ Commons): Eliminates the 7:42 a.m. outbound trip starting from Green St. Station and the 8:15 a.m. inbound trip starting from Compass Manufactured Home Community.
Route 40 (Groton/Cornell/Commons): Cuts the 8:40 a.m. outbound trip starting from Green St. Station and the 9:15 a.m. inbound starting from Groton Speedway.
Route 81 (Cornell Campus) Eliminates the 8:25 a.m. from A-Lot and the 8:43 a.m. from Boyce Thompson Institute.
TCAT asks riders to please check its Bus Tracker for the status of their routes. The Bus Tracker also includes passenger alerts, which are also streamed on the red banner across TCAT’s home page. Riders are also encouraged to download real-time information apps, including the Transit app, which is now connected to data platform creator Swiftly. See TCAT’s app page for a list of apps available.
