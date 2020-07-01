Tompkins Cortland Community College joined the wave of area higher education institutions announcing their campus reactivation plans Wednesday, revealing that they want to bring students back to campus on Aug. 31 for the fall semester.
Classes begin on August 31, with instruction being offered in-person, online and in a hybrid format that will incorporate both. Students can attain entire degrees through online options offered by TC3, and the school said they will provide support for students with barriers to technology access. The school is pairing with Cayuga Health Systems to offer testing for each student on campus, as well as providing daily symptom checks and surveillance testing.
The school will also be providing masks for students, and the masks will be required in all buildings and classrooms (the only place they will not be is in "personal living quarters"). Staff members who can work remotely are required to do so "through the fall," and the number of students in on-campus housing units will be capped at two, down from four, in order to reduce density.
The school's childcare center will reopen on July 6, with capacity reduced. The school's sports teams are planning on playing.
“While the College and our surrounding community continue to face challenges from COVID-19, it is critical that we work together to identify ways for our campus to return to the vibrant hub it was before the pandemic,” said President Orinthia Montague. “Our community college will be a key to local economic recovery and is poised to continue to provide educational opportunities to those who may have been displaced or whose academic path has been disrupted.”
"The commitment to offer a robust schedule of classes to give students maximum flexibility comes as the College has worked with Cayuga Health System on a plan to provide surveillance testing of students and staff," the announcement stated. "In preparing for the reopening, the College has also worked closely with the Tompkins County Health Department, the SUNY Administration, and other higher education institutions in the region."
Ithaca College and Cornell University both announced their reopening plans this week too. TC3 will be the first of the three to open.
