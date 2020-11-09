Tompkins Cortland Community College announced that it will move to remote instruction for one weeks after 70 students and 11 faculty members were quarantined due to potential in-class exposure. Online classes began Monday, Nov. 9.
TC3 reported that it is currently monitoring 11 positive COVID-19 cases among its student population. Of the 11, nine are commuter students who are quarantining off-campus and two are in quarantine within the residence halls.
No active cases have been traced to faculty or staff.
Seventeen of the 70 potential exposures are presently in quarantine in campus residence halls. In its public statement, the college said it hopes to resume in-person learning Nov. 16 if it determines that it is safe to do so.
The college noted that, while on campus, students and faculty followed social-distance protocols, but that it decided to transition to online instruction after consulting with the Tompkins County Health Department. The Tompkins and Cortland County health departments recommended mandatory quarantine for close contacts as well, the college said.
“This is out of an abundance of caution to allow for thorough and safe contact tracing after a new COVID cluster was discovered this weekend in the campus community,” the college stated
TC3 has suspended on-campus surveillance testing for Nov. 9–15, while the health departments continue contact tracing. It said it will resume surveillance testing Nov. 16 through Nov. 19 instead. Testing will cease once again the week of Thanksgiving.
TC3 intends to reduce its on-campus density after the Thanksgiving break, according to its calendar. The college appears to be considering a mixture of reduced density and distance-learning after the break. The semester ends Dec. 18.
“At this time, the College has not been required to go remote by the county, state, or SUNY, but decided to act out of an abundance of caution. The College will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available,” the statement said.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo discouraged traveling for the holiday season, and announced a new policy for interstate screenings. More information can be found on the NYS Travel Advisory webpage. This weekend, TC health department reported 60 active COVID-19 cases and four hospitalizations.
