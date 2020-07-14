Tompkins Cortland Community College has announced that its men's soccer, women's soccer and women's volleyball seasons will be postponed until the spring semester. The move comes in alliance with the National Junior College Athletic Association and is a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports that begin in fall and continue to spring, like men's and women's basketball, will now take place entirely in the spring semester. However, cross country will be allowed to continue competing as it is a non-contact sport. All teams will be able to conduct practices during the fall.
Cross country is considered a sport in which athletes "can compete in a manner that is in alignment with current safety protocols." It will be the only team participating in competitive athletics for TC3 this fall.
“From the moment we ended the spring seasons back in March, we have been anxiously working on getting our student-athletes back to campus and back competing," said Mick McDaniel, Director of Athletics at TC3. "And while it is disappointing that we have had to alter our schedules, we are excited that our student-athletes will be back on campus and working with their coaches and teammates this fall."
McDaniel said that the athletics department has been planning for a safe return of student-athletes to campus, and will hold meetings with student-athletes and families to provide COVID-19 protocol details.
“While many other colleges announced they were cancelling all of their athletics for the fall, including practices and the opportunity to meet as a team, we wanted to do everything we could to give our student-athletes the best experience possible," McDaniel said. Ultimately, this change in the seasons accomplishes that. Our teams will be able to do safe workouts together in the fall, training and conditioning, building chemistry and establishing team identities. We can do this while minimizing the risks of exposure that would come with a full schedule of travel and competitions with other schools."
