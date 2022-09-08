The Ithaca Times previously reported on the Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation defaulting on over $30 million worth of bonds that were used to fund the construction of seven new dormitories on the college’s property. The Times was notified by an individual who holds $200,000 worth of these bonds and has lost more than $200,000 as a result of the TC3 Foundation’s default.
Robert Alt — the attorney who represents the individual mentioned above — suspects that TC3 created the foundation in an attempt to evade responsibility for the bond repayments, but TC3 representatives say this is not the case since the foundation was created long before these bonds were issued. In addition, they say that the college is working towards repaying the debts that the foundation owes.
Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation Executive Director Julie Gerg responded to The Ithaca Times saying, “By law, community colleges in New York State are not able to own residence halls. For this reason, the Foundation first purchased two preexisting, privately owned apartment buildings in 1999.”
Since New York State law prohibits community colleges from legally expanding property holdings, the foundation assumes the role of active owner and manages several properties for the actual college such as TC3 Farm in Dryden, extension centers in Ithaca and Cortland, and the dormitories.
Gerg continued saying that the Foundation constructed five more residence halls to support the growing enrollment at the College and in 2013, the Foundation refinanced and consolidated the existing bonds on the previous construction.
According to Gerg, “The revenue to repay our bonds comes from the students living in our residence halls. As the student occupancy levels of the residence halls declined in parallel with the state and nation-wide trend of decreased enrollment at community colleges over the last decade, the Foundation secured the services of legal counsel to work with the trustee representing the bondholders to come up with an agreeable solution.”
According to TC3 financial reports the college spent $3,942,370 on student housing costs in 2022 and has received a total of $1,421,875 in revenue from student housing in the same year. Overall, reports indicate that so far this year TC3 has lost $3,472,353.
Additionally, Tompkins Cortland Community College President Amy Kremenek said, “The enrollment challenges that community colleges across the country have experienced over the last decade were certainly felt here at Tompkins Cortland Community College, in part by leading to low occupancy rates in the Foundation-owned residence halls.”
However, she continued saying that “enrollment has started to stabilize, and this year we have seen growth in occupancy in our residence halls. We believe we are well positioned to continue to grow our enrollment, which in turn will help increase the number of students living in our residence halls.”
According to TC3’s public information officer, Peter Voorhees, “…it's very important that there's a distinction between the college and the foundation. The college has not defaulted on anything, everything is the foundation…So anything to do with the residence halls and anything to do with the bonds on the residence halls, that's the foundation and not the college.”
However, according to Robert Alt, “When there was a decision made to build this, there was debt raised to fund it. People put up real capital. And we were given data on Tompkins Cortland Community College, we weren't given data based upon some Foundation. We were given data on enrollment and stability and their ability to pay,”
He continued, claiming that “during the COVID period, the college received a lump sum of money that could be used to pay off debts and instead they chose to fund other parts of their operations.” However, that COVID money had to be used specifically for students and wasn’t allowed to be used to pay off debts
In response to these claims, Voorhees said, “the higher education Emergency Relief Fund, which was established in response to COVID did provide money to the college, but that could not be used to pay down the foundation debts.” He continued saying, “The Foundation did not receive a lump sum of money from the higher education emergency relief fund, that was the college, and it had very specific regulations tied to it and had to be used specifically for students.”
According to TC3 representatives, the community college is continuing the process of working with legal counsel to put together a plan to repay the debts owed by the TC3 Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.