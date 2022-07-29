On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the Shops at Ithaca Mall in the Village of Lansing to investigate a theft of a motor vehicle.
Deputies were informed that a vehicle previously stolen from the Village of Cayuga Heights was operating in the area. Deputies located the stolen vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Cayuga Blu Hotel located at 2310 North Triphammer Road in the Village of Lansing.
The vehicle was occupied by four individuals; Massia White-Saunders (24), Bridget Shaver (18), and two juveniles both 16 years old. All four were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony). Shaver and the two juveniles were released on appearance tickets. White-Saunders was turned over to Centralized Arraignment, where he was later released on his own recognize by the on-call judge.
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Village of Cayuga Heights Police Department and the Ithaca Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.