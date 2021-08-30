ITHACA, NY -- Two people stole a taxi from a gas station in Ithaca on Aug. 29 after threatening the driver with a rifle. Ithaca police responded to the Speedway at 366 Elmira Rd. at 2:43 a.m. and found that two suspects approached the taxi driver in the parking lot. According to police, one pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the driver and demanded the keys to the taxi.
The suspects then fled the scene and headed south on Elmira Road. The taxi was discovered a short time later abandoned in Schuyler County, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and Ithaca police ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
