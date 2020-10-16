Unlike most street performers in Ithaca, musician Danny Gone (his stage name) sets up shop far away from the buzz of the Commons. On a cool October night, you can find him in the parking lot of Five Guys and Taco Bell off Elmira road, a silhouette illuminated by the neon glow of traffic lights and fast food logos. Rain or shine, he stands on this corner, amplified guitar and voice reverberating over the din of speeding cars, playing for hours each day to make a living. This is the life of a street performer.
Street performing, also known as “busking,” dates all the way back to medieval Europe, where local merchants invited entertainers to play in front of their stores to attract more customers. While the term “busker” wasn’t coined until 1851, the tradition has gone largely unchanged in the centuries since. Nowadays, a busker refers to a person who performs music or any other type of entertainment in a public place for tips or donations.
If anyone embodies this lifestyle, it’s certainly Gone, who has been busking full-time for approximately 14 years. Over the past decade, he’s played everywhere from New York City to Asbury Park to Philadelphia.
In the years prior, Gone worked various jobs as a fashion photographer, a sound engineer and a bicycle mechanic, among other things. When the stock market crashed in 2008, Gone said he was essentially faced with the choice of working as a barista or busking full-time.
“It started to get iffy and things were very hit-or-miss,” he said. “I asked myself, ‘can I make enough money doing this to compete with Starbucks? … I don't think so, but I'm going to try.’”
Gone moved to Ithaca this January in order to support his mother, who is ill. When he first arrived, he played on the Commons and Aurora Street, but soon ran into trouble. Gone, who said he uses an amplifier to reach more of his audience, soon found himself at odds with the city of Ithaca Code Chapter 157-8, which prohibits street performers from using amplifiers without a permit. However, even after dropping the amp and negotiating with restaurant owners to only play on weekdays, Gone said he had the police called on him multiple times.
“They think that us street musicians are powerless and that because we get punted around so much that we’ll do anything to avoid it,” Gone said. “I don’t want to get kicked around, but I’m not going to shut my mouth just because of the message.”
Kris Lewis, operations director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, said that for the most part, the DIA encourages street performers, but asks buskers to follow the city code.
“We think that they enliven the downtown and provide vibrancy, so for the most part, we are definitely interested in having street performers out on our Commons,” she said. “The code is just really common courtesy rules for people that are street performers. Most of the time, folks adhere to those if they know them.”
After a few months, Gone packed his things and began searching for a new spot, a place he hoped would be well-traveled, socially distanced and safe to play without being kicked out. The parking lot of Five Guys, right off a busy interaction with a convenient spot near the traffic light, was his solution.
Gone said many musicians can’t fathom why he would play in such a location, but that he makes the best of the situation.
“You take a place that has no identity, and then you give it this warmth,” he said, likening his performance to placing a water fountain in a parking lot. “There's a sense of beauty that comes, and people really respond, so it’s the perfect connection.”
Despite the steady stream of drivers rolling down their windows to listen, and passengers getting out of their cars to tip, Gone said he was having a bad night. Since the pandemic hit, he said things have been even more unpredictable.“It’s up, down and sideways … It’s absolutely unintelligible,” he said. “I played up the street earlier in the day and made nothing, not a single thing. Then I came down here and made a little better than nothing.”
Still, Gone emphasized that even before COVID, street performing was a risky career.
“There’s nothing stable about this in any sense, not even slightly,” he said. “It will scare the pants off of almost anyone ... But I’ve never had a better job.”
Gone is far from alone in this mindset. He is one of many performers in Ithaca who prefer to fly by the seat of their pants.
Ketch Secor, now frontman and fiddler for the Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show, famous for their song, “Wagon Wheel,” got his start busking on the streets of Ithaca back in ‘98.
“Ithaca was a real jumping-off point for me as a busker,” he said. “I needed a kind of proving ground, and Ithaca was perfect for that.”
Old Crow was officially formed in Ithaca, which has a long tradition of folk and bluegrass music — something Ketch said was highly formative to the band’s sound.
“We were just looking for a place to set up and practice drawing a crowd and learning showmanship,” he said. “It was so important to have a place to play when we were that young and weren’t good enough to get hired.”
Millions of albums sold and decades later, Secor still hasn’t lost touch with his busking roots, just last week performing on a corner in Key West.
“It was good to be back in touch with the muscle and remember and appreciate the place of the busker and the promise and the hope of it,” he said. “Even if the bottom falls out of the music business, I always got a job. I’m a street performer.”
His advice to performers in the pandemic? “Keep your masks on and open up your cases, Ithaca... Every kid with his case out has a dream, and dreams are beautiful things in times like these.”
Not every busker makes it as big as Secor, but at the same time, not all buskers aspire for fame either.
Take Dexter Kozen, a Cornell professor by day and musician by night. A veteran of the open mic scene, Kozen found his passion for performing stripped away as the pandemic forced restaurants to close their doors. Now, he plays once every couple of weeks in the Commons as a way to “get the yuks out,” as he put it.
“This is the only outlet right now for me,” he said. “I feel kind of pent up at home, so I gotta get out and do something like this every once in a while.”
Kozen said he usually only makes around $20 but that he isn’t in it for the money. In fact, all of the tips he receives go to charities of his choice. This particular night, he was raising money for United Way of Tompkins County, a local non-profit with the goal of giving better access to health, education and financial stability for Tompkins County residents.
“It’s always for charity … It’s not about the money,” he said.
Busking isn’t just for musicians either. William Metro, better known as the Magic Man, has been performing in Ithaca for the past ten years, becoming somewhat of a local icon. Metro used to sell vacuums door-to-door before taking a leap of faith to perform his true passion, magic, which he had been practicing since he was 10 years old.
In all of his years in Ithaca, Metro said he has never seen anything like the pandemic before. He said it has been particularly hard now that all the major fall events, like Apple Fest, have been canceled.
“A lot of us lost money, and it’s been kind of rough without the events, but we've been making it work,” he said.
“Making it work” may depend on who you ask, however. Although Metro has a mask tied around his neck, he rarely wears it unless explicitly asked. This has been a cause of concern for several businesses in the Commons, he said, though he has no current plans to change his ways.
“I’m not doing anything differently than what I’ve been doing the last 10 years,” he said. “The masks aren’t really effective, I think.”
Lewis said she has repeatedly asked Metro to wear his mask, which he only abides by when she is in his presence.
“Those requests for one person to wear a mask are very difficult to enforce,” Lewis said. “My biggest concern and surprise is that people who are watching would stand close to his man when he’s obviously not wearing a mask. I guess I’d put some of the responsibility on their audience.”
Despite some complaints, Metro is optimistic about the future, especially now that businesses have begun to reopen.
“It’s getting better though … Lots of people are out and about and businesses are opening back up and the economy’s rebounding,” he said.
Back at Five Guys, Gone says he is uncertain about the future, but plans to keep performing through the winter and onward.
“I suppose people would be pretty interested to know what this is like,” he mused aloud. “The interesting thing about this is that it is so different from what other people do. There’s this weird balance where people can’t decide whether you're homeless or who you are or what to do. They spend their lives trying to put everybody in boxes, and you freak them out because they have no idea what to do with you.”
After Gone finishes another song, a young couple, arm in arm, approach him, tipping their spare change into his silver bucket.
“You remind me of God in ‘Bruce Almighty,’” the boy said, referring to the movie in which Morgan Freeman plays God. “Freeman’s got a pretty good smile, you got a pretty good smile, so there you go.”
“You just have a presence about you as well,” the girl adds.
“It’s called fear,” Gone half-jokes with a laugh and a strum of his guitar.
When the lovers leave, Gone turns around, reciting a phrase a fellow performer once told him.
“You're famous from there to there,” he said, pointing from one end of the street to the other. Then with a chuckle and a hearty blow of his cigarette he smiled and asked, “That’s enough, right?”
