ITHACA, NY -- Grainful’s newest products are quickly becoming best sellers, but haven’t strayed from the company’s focus on oat-based meals. Korean-style vegetable BBQ and green goddess falafel are two of the latest creations from the South Hill–based health food company.
Though not a new company in the area, Grainful’s continued success has led to it being carried in chains around the country like Acme Markets, H-E-B, Wegmans, Walmart and Price Chopper.
The inspiration behind Grainful was to bring great tasting, healthy, convenient meals to college campuses. However, at the time they found the distribution channel to bring a fresh product to students wasn’t there yet, so they decided to explore frozen foods.
“We looked at how we can bring great tasting, internationally inspired food with clean ingredients to people,” cofounder Tony Eisenhut said. “Frozen was the best way to do that […] Our goal has been to bring food that is healthy with as few ingredients as possible to consumers, and make it as accessible to people as possible.”
The company relies heavily on international flavors and avoids the excess of salt and preservatives found in many frozen entrees.
“We felt that we could make great tasting food by using spices and flavors from around the world, rather than just killing it with salt,” Eisenhut said.
Grainful also relies on oats as its primary grain, citing its nutritional value, cost effectiveness and versatility.
“We saw a huge potential in oats,” Eisenhut said. “It’s a relatively inexpensive commodity and has incredible culinary attributes. Oats in and of itself is blah, but they absorb moisture and flavor really well. So we set about to see how we could use oats as the center plate grain and build these great tasting international meals.”
Oats also offer another benefit — they’re gluten free for people who have celiac disease or other gluten intolerances. To ensure their oats are gluten free, Grainful partakes in what’s called the purity protocol. This means their oats come from farms that only grow crops that are gluten free. That way, the processing equipment doesn’t touch gluten, and the oats are transported on trucks that don’t touch gluten to mills that only process gluten free oats.
“We’ve worked to be gluten free,” Eisenhut. “We want to be as gluten free as possible.”
The team at Grainful has also made the effort to include a wide variety of cuisines, inspired in part by their own backgrounds, Eisenhut said.
“We grew up in ethnic families, and food is the center of every family event,” he said. “Jan (Pajerski), who runs the company day-to-day, comes from a first-generation Polish family, and food is central to them.”
In addition to the falafel and Korean BBQ meals, Grainful also offers a Tuscan bean and kale meal, a vegetarian chili, chana masala, jambalaya, and macaroni and cheese meals.
“Our passion comes down to the fact that the core group of us absolutely believe that all people deserve to eat quality food at the best price possible,” Eisenhut said. “Just because food is inexpensive doesn’t mean it has to taste bad or have fake ingredients in it.”
The next step for Grainful is to make their dry oats available in bulk. Customers will be able to see where it was milled and who the farmers are.
“We think our customers have a right to know where their food comes from, and we have confidence that the customer will support that mindset,” Eisenhut said. “We’re passionate about people, treating them fairly and giving them the best quality product we can.”
