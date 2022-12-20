On Monday, December 19th, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reported several calls from residents about a robocall they received from Tompkins County seeking personal information to sign up for emergency notifications.
Tompkins County utilizes a mass notification system, TC SIREN, that provides alerts via voice, text or email. Residents can only sign up by either going towww.tompkinscountyny.gov/siren or texting SIREN to 67283 on their mobile device. NO PERSONAL INFORMATION would ever be requested over the phone.
Residents are asked to please contact their local authorities should you receive any additional robocalls of this nature.
Tompkins County Law Enforcement always call me and threaten me with arrest so I am not surprised this scam would net people in since this is how they roll.
