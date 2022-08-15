On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 5:05 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a theft that had occurred in the 100 Block of West State Street.
Upon arrival Officers located the victim who was also the employee of the restaurant at the incident location. The victim reported that prior to calling the police an unidentified male entered the restaurant and asked for a glass of water. The employee retrieved the glass of water and provided it to the suspect who drank the water before exiting the restaurant and leaving the area in an unknown direction.
According to the victim, it was at this time that she noticed her wallet, containing her credit and debit cards, along with US Currency, was missing from within her purse which prompted her to call the police.
The victim described the suspect as an African American male wearing a white baseball hat, a red hooded sweatshirt, and plaid shorts that went down to his knees. A still image of the suspect from surveillance footage of the incident has been provided on the following page for further reference.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can provide any information as to the identity of the suspect pictured above is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
