On 05-01-2023 at approximately 4:05AM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the Ithaca Arthaus, 130 Cherry Street, regarding a physical domestic. Upon arrival, Officers located a victim that had been assaulted by a subject known to them. The suspect in the assault, Gerald Smith, fled the scene and was not located by Police. Officers investigated the incident and subsequently filed for an arrest warrant for the following charges:
- Assault in the 2nd Degree (NYS Penal Law Section 120.05, Subsection 1, Class D Felony)
- Strangulation in the 2nd Degree (NYS Penal Law 121.12, Class D Felony)
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the1st Degree (NYS Penal Law 135.10, Class E Felony)
- Aggravated Family Offense (NYS Penal Law 240.75, Subsection 1, Class E Felony)
- Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree (NYS Penal Law 145.00, Subsection4(a), Class A Misdemeanor)
On 5-13-23 at about 10:10PM IPD was notified that the suspect, 32-year-old Gerald Smith of Ithaca, had returned to the location and was threatening to shoot the victim or himself with a gun. When Officers arrived, the suspect fled into a nearby apartment. After a short time, Officers were able to gain access into the apartment, at which time Smith was taken into custody without incident. No firearm was found in Smith’s possession or in the apartment.
Smith was arraigned by Ithaca City Court Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $40,000.00 bail.
The Ithaca Police Department would like to thank the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Ithaca Fire Department who assisted with this incident.
