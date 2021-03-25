Anthony Dillon, 32, was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on March 25 on three separte counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree as a hate crime, and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree. The charges stem from October 2020 when Ithaca Police Department identified Dillon as a suspect after a Jewish business owner was targeted with anti-Semitic vandalism. In the following days, IPD received several other reports of anti-Semitic vandalism, including posters in public locations, graffiti and a second Jewish-owned business that was targeted.
When officers executed a search warrant on Dillon’s property on Oct. 27, they found more hate posters and numerous items consistent with explosives such as fuse wire, caps, a timer, tubing and a powedered chemical. They also recovered rifle parts at another location.
Ithaca Times has reached out to IPD for more information.
