Approximately three-quarters of Black workers over the age of 18 in Tompkins County earn less than a living wage, according to a recent study by the Tompkins County Workers’ Center.
Working in collaboration with the Cornell-Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) School, the study also highlighted the wage disparities between white workers and Black workers. The research shows that 74.0 percent of Black workers were paid less than a living wage compared to 29.5 percent for white workers. Additionally, 78.8 percent of Native American workers in Tompkins earned less than a living wage.
The living wage in Tompkins is $15.37 per hour for workers whose employer does not offer health insurance, a figure reported by the 2019 Living Wage Study by Alternatives Federal Credit Union, including the costs of living, food, transportation, healthcare, and other necessities. Russell Weaver, Director of Research at Cornell-IRL Buffalo Co-Lab, compiled data from the American Community Survey from 2014–2018, conducted by the United States Census Bureau, for the study.
Pete Meyers, coordinator and founder of the Workers’ Center, said he was most intrigued by the explicit inequalities between races despite population size. A smaller percentage of white workers earned less than a living wage compared to all other races in the survey, even though they account for 83.7 percent of all Tompkins County workers. Black workers account for approximately 1.9 percent while Native American workers account for 0.2 percent, and both populations had higher rates of workers who did not earn a living wage.
Meyers said he hopes this study will act as a catalyst for policymakers to create legislation that would require all workers to be paid a living wage, a goal he said the Workers’ Center has aimed for since its conception in 2003.
“Living wage has always been central to our work,” he said. “[This study is] an even stronger reason for why we should adopt this legislation.”
The issue with the American Community Survey, Weaver said, is that because it is conducted annually, it does not provide annual income in terms of the exact number of weeks worked. Weaver said to find the effective hourly wage of these workers, he weeded through the Census Bureau’s microdata, anonymous information on individual people who responded to the survey, and analyzed who was earning above or below the living wage threshold.
Weaver also said that back in March, the study began only to seek out the living wages of workers as a whole in Tompkins County. In June, Weaver and Ian Greer, Director of ILR Ithaca Co-Lab, broke up the data by race, revealing the disparities at the center of the survey. This effort came in the wake of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests around the country as a response to the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.
“This is really important because if you want to address racial inequities, you should really be doing something about poverty wages,” Greer said.
Weaver said that moving forward, he and Greer will be researching the different jobs held by Tompkins workers, as the recent study does not include data broken down by occupation.
“It’s not just that we have this large fraction of folks in Tompkins County earning below living wage,” he said. “They're disproportionately persons of color, so we wanted to just add that to the conversation to make sure that we're not just focused on cases of police brutality or anything else but that we’re focused on on jobs in the economy as well and revealing some of the structural and systemic inequalities that exist inside of our economy.”
Russell Rickford, Black Lives Matter Ithaca organizer and Associate Professor of History at Cornell University, said via email that the study is a pertinent reminder that racial injustice is rooted in economic inequality.
"We need the kind of grassroots movements that can connect anti-racist struggles to labor struggles and to other campaigns to build working-class power,” he said via email. “This is a moment for broad collaboration among progressive and left forces struggling for unionization and material transformation. We cannot address these disparities with liberal gestures of racial reconciliation and goodwill. We need to fight the capitalist system that relies on super-exploitation of oppressed groups."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.