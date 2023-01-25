The Village of Cayuga Heights is undertaking a preservation and improvement process for the beloved Sunset Park.
Working with Whitham Planning Design Landscape Architecture, PLLC (WPD) in Ithaca the Village has created a draft Master Plan that will that allow for all current uses of a gathering space for events such as Fourth of July as well as passive recreation and contemplation while honoring the park’s history.
While researching the history of the park, WPD has found very few records and they need help to fill in the gaps. If you have photographs or correspondence that depict this lovely park through the decades please share digital copies with the staff at WPD.
If you only have printed photos, please reach out and they will help you scan them. If you have stories you would like to share about the history of Sunset Park, WPD would enjoy hearing from you. WPD will be collecting all historic material through March 1, 2023.
Please forward any materials to info@whithamdesign.com.
To ensure the plans reflect the community’s views, WPD will be conducting a survey of park use as well as hosting an Open House later this spring. Please check the Village of Cayuga Height’s newsletter for updates.
To see what has been done so far, please visit the Village website at: https://tinyurl.com/vchsp.
