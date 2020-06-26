The annual CFCU Summer Concert Series will indeed be held this year, although at least to start they will be held online and streamed to viewers. Organizers say when they are cleared to hold in-person events, they will shift to their traditional venue at the Bernie Milton Pavilion.
In order to follow state public health guidelines, the concerts will be adjusted until public gathering rules are relaxed: performers will take to the State Theatre stage for their sets, which will be streamed on Downtown Ithaca Alliance's social media pages, including Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Twitter.
Shows are held weekly, starting on July 9, and continuing every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. after that.
The schedule is as follows--
July 9: Luke G & the Candyhearts
July 16: Empire Kings + Mr. McBean
July 23: Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People
July 30: Notorious String Busters + Mijail Martinez and the Cantina Ramblers
August 6: Fall Creek Brass Band
August 13: Terrapin Station
August 20: Alex Cano
August 27: Maddy Walsh & the Blind Spots
September 3: The Comb Down
September 10: Gunpoets
September 17: Swamp Kids
September 24: Kevin Kinsella
Sponsors and supporters for the series are: CFCU Community Credit Union, State Theatre of Ithaca, Ithaca Marriott Downtown on the Commons, Seneca Beverage Corporation, Wagner Vineyards, Maguire Subaru Hyundai Genesis of Ithaca, Cayuga Radio Group, and Green Street Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.