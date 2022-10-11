On Monday afternoon October 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:25pm in the area of Cecil A. Malone Drive near the rear of Wegmans, an Ithaca Police Officer observed a person he knew to have two active arrest warrants. The Officer attempted to stop the subject, but he didn’t comply.
The subject led Officers on a brief chase. The subject began to flee on a bicycle before ditching it and running into the grassy area along the inlet. When he knew he had no where else to go police say he jumped into the inlet and swam to the other side, to the rear of Nate’s Floral Estates.
Officers then established a perimeter and began to search the area. They were assisted in the search by the Ithaca Police Investigations Division, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the NYSP.
After a thorough search of the area adjacent to the inlet the subject was found hiding under a canoe. He was taken into custody, transported to IPD HQ and treated for signs of hypothermia by Bangs Ambulance and given new clothes to wear.
According to IPD, the subject was arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor and Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor.
The subject was arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail until his next court appearance.
