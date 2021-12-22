ITHACA, NY -- As part of the Reimagining Public Safety process, the Center for Policing Equity contracted the Matrix Consulting Group to conduct an analysis of field services and staffing at the Ithaca Police Department, which ultimately found the Ithaac Police Department is appropriately staffed and that there has not been an increase in community-generated calls.
Specifically, the group looked at 911 calls and workload analysis, patrol staffing analysis, and call diversion and alternative service delivery analysis. The goal was to measure how much time patrol officers spent handling calls for service, how many hours officers are on duty for, compare the workload against the staffing’s capacity to handle it, and calculate how many officers need to be budgeted for.
Matrix found that in 2019, IPD responded to 12,217 calls for service that were community generated. When broken down by hour, 4 p.m. saw the highest volume of calls, and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. was the busiest time. The early hours of the morning, 3 a.m. – 6 a.m. saw the fewest number of calls.
According to Matrix’s findings, there has been no indication of a consistent increase in calls from 2016-2020. Calls stayed the same in 2016 and 2017, fell 6% in 2018, climbed 4% in 2019 and dropped again by 4% in 2020. The group also analyzed response time, which saw 2020 have the slowest response time of the past five years with a median response time of 12 minutes. The shortest response time was 9.8 minutes in 2017, with 2016, 2018 and 2019 all hovering around the 10 minute mark.
There was also analysis of availability and workload, particularly the split between workload and proactive work. Workload is the average amount of time committed to things like responding to community generated calls, on-duty training hours, on-duty court time hours and administrative hours. Proactive time is essentially uncommitted time where officers can do things like initiate calls for service. Matrix’s analysis found that using the average data for workload requirements and the total net available hours of the patrol officers, the proactive time is at about 59%.
In 2019, Matrix found that patrol officers initiated 3,924 incidents during proactive time, the majority of which are traffic stops and property checks. This is a decrease of 38% from the year prior, despite only a 4% increase in community generated workload. Matrix’s conclusion is that the current staffing of IPD is sufficient to handle the current workload and remain proactive at a high level.
Eric Rosario, the co-lead for the Reimagining task force, said this study was an effort to be as evidence driven as possible as they continue to work on the implementation of the Reimagining Public Safety plan.
“We thought it was important to have an evidence driven process, but not one that’s going to be dominated by one part of all the things we’re looking at,” he said. “It’s a comprehensive approach.”
The data will be used to inform the committees currently looking at shift assignment and beat design, training needs and budget.
