ITHACA, NY -- A group of students and activists from Sunrise Ithaca gathered at Bernie Milton Pavilion on the Commons on Earth Day to call for bold climate action and social justice.
“Our country is grounded in a system built for the protection of material goods over the wealth and health of workers and the planet,” said Nicole LaFave, activist, Board of Education member and County Legislature candidate. “In order to mitigate climate change, we must dismantle and end racism. A decarbonized planet and economy cannot exist without crippling the structures that perpetuate disparaging outcomes for the most marginalized communities. In order to take care of planet Earth, we must first take care of the people who reside on this planet.”
Students marched from Ithaca High School, led by Magnolia Mead, to meet at the pavilion on a cold afternoon that alternated between sun and snow. There were signs that read things like, “system change not climate change,” “the oceans are rising and so are we” and “raise your voice, not the ocean.”
Luis Aguirre-Torres, the city of Ithaca’s director of sustainability, was also on hand to share his experience of fighting for both climate and social justice.
“The fight never ends,” he said. “It continues every day. Working in climate change is the stuff of nightmares because you’re so aware of everything that’s happening, and everything that’s happening to people that you love and people that you know […] We want to change people’s lives, and make this a better world for everybody, not just a few. I’m incredibly grateful to all of you for the work you’re doing, and I beg you to continue this fight. It’s absolutely needed.”
The vast majority of the rally attendees were high school and college students or young adults — there was a shoutout to all the students who were “striking from school” to be in attendance — and activist Christa Nuñez emphasized the importance of young people to the movement.
“You are our future, you are the future of this planet, and I encourage you to continue in the steps you are forging right now,” she said.
