ITHACA, NY -- The students are back — or they’re making their way at least. There hasn’t been much normalcy to speak of for nearly the past year, but Cornell University and Ithaca College are doing everything in their power to give students as close to a typical college semester as possible. With, of course, many safety precautions as well as students prepare to re-enter the Ithaca community and economy.
After the success of the fall semester, Joel Malina, vice president for university relations, said that they made some minor tweaks just to continue to improve their safety strategies.
“Our approach is that we want to continually analyze, see where there could be adjustments,” he said. “Any one case of COVID is one case too many, so we did look to see what we could do differently.”
The university engages in pretty aggressive surveillance testing already, or regular testing of students, faculty and staff to catch positive COVID cases as soon as possible. Undergraduate students, graduate students and faculty are tested twice a week, while other staff is tested once a week, and staff that’s on campus less often is tested every two weeks.
This semester, there are two main tweaks to the testing strategy. The first is that the university brought on more staff to decrease turnaround for test results. Last semester it took between 24 and 48 hours for results to come in, while this semester it will be down to 12-18 hours.
The other adjustment is that students who spend more time in groups, such as athletes or Greek life members, will be tested three times a week. Last semester, there were a couple clusters attributed to those groups, so this is the university’s attempt to eliminate that.
Malina said the university is also adding testing dates on weekends to discourage students traveling out of town.
“There was a significantly greater prevalence in those who traveled during the fall semester,” Malina said. “They’d leave Ithaca and then come back and bring it with them.”
Cornell is expecting a little over 19,000 students to return for the full in-person semester, down from 23,000 pre-COVID. Students will be taking classes either in person, virtually, or in a hybrid mix; Malina estimates about a third of classes are in-person.
He added that last semester there was no evidence of classroom-based transmission. He said the school “turned a lot of what hadn’t been classroom space into classroom space” to ensure students could keep at least six feet away from one another. And, of course, all students and teachers must be masked in the classroom.
These precautions are in line with the behavioral compact that every student was required to sign — Malina said students were not allowed to register for classes or be on campus until they signed it.
“It’s very strict in terms of mask wearing and physical distancing,” he said. “It’s an important element. If you’re following those requirements you should be able to engage with the community.”
Malina said the school was quite pleased with the level of students safely engaging with Collegetown and the downtown core last semester.
“We know businesses are struggling, so we want to encourage them to be as engaged in the community as possible.”
As students arrive, they’re participating in arrival testing on days one and five on campus. So far, results are pretty much as expected.
“We’ve been seeing some prevalence, but relatively low prevalence,” Malina said. “It’s about 2.5%, which is exactly where our optimistic models anticipated it. So long as we can keep those models in line, we should absolutely be able to have a successful semester.”
He noted that there would definitely be cases, there’s no way to avoid it completely, but that the goal is to isolate individuals and minimize the ways it can be transmitted to other people.
“We’ve been working in close coordination with the Tompkins County Health Department and Cayuga Health Systems,” he said. “All analysis is done with consideration of how the broader community is doing.”
Students remain in a quarantine until they get their second negative test on day five. For students living on campus in a single accommodation, they can stay there. But the school is also renting out a significant number of hotel rooms for that purpose as well.
“We have dedicated hotel space for those individuals who are positive and recovering,” Malina said.
Malina said Cornell anticipates it’ll be months still before the majority of students on its campus are eligible for the vaccine, but the school has applied to the state to be a distribution center if need be.
“We would be in a position to help ease the burden on the Health Department and hospital,” he said.
Regardless of all the precautions and limitations in place, Malina said students can still look forward to the same level of community.
“It’ll be a semester of academic engagement, of social interactions and making friends and expanding horizons,” he said. “The first stage of the semester will probably see a little less in-person socializing than the second half, but students, faculty and staff can look forward to the same level of dynamic community engagement.”
If Cornell is making tweaks to its fall semester, Ithaca College’s changes are titanic in comparison. Last semester there was a small group of about 150-200 students on campus who were only there because they had in-person classes that were not able to be done virtually.
Bonnie Prunty, dean of students, said this semester there will be about 2,600 students on campus, plus an off-campus population as well.
Ithaca College is utilizing saliva tests during its staggered move in. Students check in to their residence hall, take the test and then quarantine until they find out it’s negative. If students have a roommate, whichever roommate arrives first will quarantine in the dorm room while the other will spend the night in a hotel while awaiting test results.
Throughout the semester, much like Cornell, Ithaca College students will be tested twice a week. For any students who test positive or who are a close contact of someone who tests positive, they will isolate in Emerson Hall, which was taken offline this year to serve as the isolation and quarantine building.
Ithaca College students also signed a community agreement that outlines expectations in regards to wearing face coverings, maintaining six feet of distance, having good hand hygiene and limiting travel.
“Our expectation is that when students arrive this spring, they don’t travel outside of Tompkins County,” Prunty said.
Students are required to keep their masks on any time they’re outside of their bedrooms, including in common rooms and hallways in their residence buildings. They’re also not allowed to hang out in each others’ rooms or visit friends in other residence halls.
However, Prunty said she’s still hoping students will find a way to engage with the broader Ithaca community while they’re back in town.
“I’m fully expecting they will travel off campus for grocery shopping, for take-out,” she said. “There are no restrictions on that as long as they’re following appropriate guidance. We don’t want them traveling outside the county and bringing it back to the local community.”
Prunty acknowledged that this semester was going to be unlike anything the students had experienced before, as they didn’t return to campus for the fall.
“They understand it will be different,” she said. “It won’t be the same as in the past, but it’s better than having to be home and fully remote for the semester.”
Prunty noted that the mostly remote fall semester had given the college time to learn and adapt, and they were ready to bring some fun, safe events to students so they can still get the college experience. In addition to things like student organizations happening virtually, the school has some in-person plans too. This winter they’re going to host small, outdoor gatherings around fire pits where students can enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate in small groups. They’re also going to put together an outdoor ice skating event, but everything will be registration-only to make sure numbers are kept at a safe level.
“We’re hoping that slowly we can begin to add some of the things for students to have face-to-face interactions,” she said. “I think the semester is going to be a combination of both [in-person and virtual].”
Ithaca College has also applied to be a vaccination center in case the county needs them to serve in that capacity. However, Prunty doubts they will be needed.
“Given the limited supply of vaccines, I don’t know if we’re ever going to be in the position this spring where they’re going to want or need us to do that,” she said. “We’re monitoring the situation and have gone through the steps to be able to do that if that’s what the community needs us to do.”
As the students from both colleges return to Ithaca, you can watch the life come back to town — restaurants that were closed for weeks in January are reopening their doors, and there’s more activity on the Commons and downtown. It’s no secret that the colleges, and Cornell in particular, play an important role in the success of Ithaca’s economy.
“Obviously, we are an education-driven economy,” Gary Ferguson, executive director of Downtown Ithaca Alliance, said. “Having both students and faculty in full swing is really important to a lot of different parts of the economy, especially in downtown and Collegetown. Certainly our food and beverage operations benefit immensely, as well as retail and entertainment businesses as well.”
Last spring semester things came to an abrupt halt in March when the world went on lockdown. However, Ferguson points out that people have had plenty of time to adjust to the new normal, so he was much more hopeful for this year.
“We’re still working through things but we’ve figured out how to navigate through a pandemic — how to shop, how to act,” he said. “Things will not be normal, but they will be better than they were.”
He added that it’s not just the students’ return to campus that benefits local businesses, but having faculty and staff back on campus as well.
“Having everyone in place, having people be on campus, having activities and classes take place on campus […] it all feeds into our local economy.”
According to a 2014 report from Cornell’s Division of Budget and Planning, nearly one in five jobs in Tompkins County comes from Cornell, and the university generated $3.2 billion in economic activity statewide and nearly $1.2 billion in Tompkins County alone.
And that’s to say nothing of the restaurants and stores that rely on the robust student population and their visiting families. Local development company Novarr-Mackesey introduced the Collegetown Innovation District late last fall and despite some residents dismay over the many height variances requested for the massive project, many business owners came out in support of the project, solely because right now Collegetown business rely purely on students to stay afloat.
At a meeting in November, Collegetown business owner Marty Johnson said he was excited about the project because “getting a year-round economy has always been the goal.” Business owner Costa Lambrou agreed, stating that adding different industries in Collegetown would add a degree of stability for small business owners, especially as they’ve struggled throughout the pandemic.
But for now, hopefully business owners in Ithaca can breathe a little easier knowing that more than 20,000 students will be returning to town, ready to mask up and patronize their stores.
