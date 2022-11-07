Cornell University Police have been made aware of at least four incidents of students being exposed to rohypnol — also known as “roofies” — at off-campus parties, according to a crime alert sent to students at Cornell on November 4.
The crime alert sent to students said that the incidents took place “between the dates of September 24, 2022 and November 3, 2022.” It continued saying, “students reported to have consumed little to non alcohol at an off-campus location but became incapacitated while attending parties.”
The Cornell University Police have said that they “firmly believe that crime is never the fault of the victim” and they outlined s number of general safety tips for members of the Cornell community:
· If possible, watch how your drink is made. Cover your drink and never leave it unattended.
· Use the buddy system and attend events with friends.
· If you don’t feel comfortable or safe, take steps to remove yourself from the situation.
· If you suspect you may have ingested an altered substance, call 9-1-1 and go to the hospital immediately to ask for an exam.
· Reporting to law enforcement is encouraged by calling 9-1-1 or through the Rave Guardian app.
Cornell Police, Ithaca Police and a Campus Security Authority are investigating the occurrences. Cornell Police can be contacted at (607) 255-1111 and by the RAVE Guardian app. The Ithaca Police Department can be reached at (607) 272-9973. Additional Cornell University resources can be found at https://mentalhealth.cornell.edu/get-support/ithaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.