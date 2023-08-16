Student loan payments have been on pause since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but Congress recently voted to end that pause which will result in millions of people being required to start making payments toward their student loan debt this October.
More than 40 million Americans hold a total of $1.7 trillion collectively in student loan debt, with the average borrower of federal loans having about $37,000 in student debt.
The student debt crisis is no secret to Ithacan’s as the city — which Cornell University and Ithaca College call home — has been named as one of the top 10 cities nationwide with the most student debt. According to the WalletHub analysis, the median student debt in Ithaca is $25,235, and the ratio of debt to median earnings stands at 77%. Overall, New York State has the fourth most student debt nationwide, with more than two million people holding a total of $92.7 billion in student debt, according to the Education Data Initiative.
The Department of Education's College Scorecard shows that 31% of Cornell University students receive federal loans and that the median amount of debt a Cornell student owes after graduation is $14,000. At Ithaca College, 71% of students receive federal loans, and the average student graduates with about $24,000 in student debt. Lastly, 46% of students at Tompkins Cortland Community College receive federal loans, and the median debt for students following graduation is about $15,750.
Even though Ithaca has been included in the top 10 cities with the most student debt, the data shows that the median debt for an individual who attended one of the area's three higher education institutions is still lower than the national average.
In an attempt to alleviate a portion of the student debt crisis, the Biden administration proposed a student loan forgiveness plan that would have put a $400 billion dent in the colossal $1.6 trillion student debt problem. The plan called for eliminating up to $20,000 worth of student debt for individuals with annual incomes under $125,000.
However, on June 30, the Supreme Court ruled that the proposal was unconstitutional by a vote of 6-3. Conservative Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, and Amy Coney Barrett voted in favor of the ruling. In contrast, liberal Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson voted against it.
With the end of the moratorium on student loan payments looming over the heads of millions of people around the country, the Supreme Court’s decision that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was unconstitutional came as a crushing blow to the President’s campaign promise to eliminate a portion of the debt held by millions of Americans.
The proposal hoped to expand upon the moratorium issued by the Department of Education at the start of the pandemic. According to SCOTUSblog reporter and editor Amy Howe, the legal precedent that allowed the suspension to be approved in the first place was based on the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 — also known as the HEROES Act — which gave “the secretary of education the power of respond to a national emergency by ‘waiv[ing] or modify[ing] any statutory or regulatory provision’ governing the student-loan programs so that borrowers are not worse off financially because of the emergency.”
Supporters of the forgiveness plan and the court's liberal Justices insisted that the HEROES Act allowed the President to direct the Secretary of Education to eliminate a portion of student debt for some individuals. Additionally, some have even argued that the law provides for the complete elimination of student debt for all borrowers because there is no explicit limit for the amount of debt that can be waived or modified.
However, in the Supreme Court's decision, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the HEROES Act does not give the President the authority to eliminate even a small amount of student debt. According to Roberts, the use of the word “modify” meant that the administration could make “modest adjustments” to student loan provisions but that it could “not transform them.”
In the decision, Roberts explained that Congress would need to pass legislation that would explicitly give the President the authority to direct the Secretary of Education to forgive student debt for the administration's proposal to be constitutional. However, with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives and a slim Democratic majority in the Senate, Congress is extremely unlikely to pass anything that would explicitly authorize the administration to take action.
Despite the unfortunate outcome of the Supreme Court's decision, on July 14, the Biden administration announced that it would be automatically forgiving $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers. The measure is much smaller than Biden’s original proposal. It has been allowed to take place because it made a series of moderate adjustments to the student loan system’s income-driven repayment plans instead of providing a more comprehensive range of forgiveness offered by the original proposal.
The measure will impact borrowers that have paused payments in deferments and forbearances, as well as those who have made partial or late payments. As a result, many borrowers that have made payments towards their debt that have not yet been accounted for will see their debt reduced. In a statement responding to the measure, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, “For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness.”
Outside of the legal arguments against student debt forgiveness, those in opposition to eliminating student loan debt usually provide statements along the lines of, ‘I paid off my loans, they should have to pay off theirs’ or ‘student debt forgiveness would primarily help affluent white people’ or simply the age-old ‘we can’t afford it’. While Republicans and Democrats frequently use these responses in their explanations regarding why they don’t or can’t support student loan forgiveness, they don’t hold up to scrutiny.
Many individuals who say, ‘I paid off my loans; they should have to pay off theirs’ went to college at a time when tuition costs were much lower than they are today. Many didn't even have to take out loans to pay tuition just a few decades ago, and if they did, those loans were much easier to pay off. On top of college tuition costs which have increased by more than 1,400% between 1977 and 2021, interest rates on student loans have been as high as 12%. Interest rates this high keep most borrowers locked in an endless cycle of indebtedness for their entire lives.
Even Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro — who did not support President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan — has identified “astronomically high” interest rates as an issue driving the student debt crisis. While Molinaro has opposed Biden’s proposals to forgive a small amount of student debt, he has said, “the [Biden] administration could take action to enforce a realistic address of interest rates.” According to Molinaro, “the federal government continues to subsidize [high tuitions] with astronomically high-interest rates.”
Second, the argument that ‘student debt forgiveness would primarily help affluent white people’ doesn’t hold up when you look at the data. The average borrower has about $37,000 in student debt, but according to an NBC News report on average Black and African American borrowers have an average of $52,000 in student debt. In addition, researchers found that “23% of residents in black-majority neighborhoods [took out student loans]… that figure drops to 17% among people in Latino-majority neighborhoods and 14% in white-majority areas.”
According to a report by Brookings, the “Black-white disparity in student loan debt more than triples after graduation.” The report said that “Four years after graduation, black graduates have nearly $25,000 more student loan debt than white graduates: $52,726 on average, compared to $28,006.” So the claim that student debt forgiveness would primarily benefit affluent white people doesn’t hold up.
Lastly, the argument that ‘we can’t afford it’ doesn’t make any sense when you look at how the federal government allocates its resources. The Federal Reserve was authorized to create between $2-$6 trillion as part of the CARES Act so it could be used to prop up the entire American economy throughout the pandemic. The United States spends more than $1 trillion on defense annually, and even before the CARES Act, the Federal Reserve was pumping up to $1 trillion into the financial system every day to avert disaster. The federal government always has enough money for military spending or bank bailouts, but when it comes to providing relief to the rest of the American public, they act like they’re bankrupt.
For example, the United States Air Force admitted that their $1.5 trillion F-35 fighter jet program has been a complete failure. According to Forbes, after trillions of dollars and two decades of development, the F-35 is “costly and unreliable.” The federal government has no problem allocating $1.5 trillion towards a failed attempt to develop more innovative killing machines, but lawmakers will say that they can’t afford to cancel $1.6 trillion in student loan debt because it would be fiscally irresponsible.
(1) comment
I feel that, coming from a staff writer, this piece should inform the reader on how this issue uniquely affects Ithacans. Instead, I finished feeling frustrated that the staff writer uses the topic to inflict their own opinion on readers by selective use of facts and narrative.
Firstly, Matt gives a slanted view of the legal arguments involved, chalking the result up to a “conservative majority” on the Supreme Court. Matt states “Supporters of the forgiveness plan and the court's liberal Justices insisted that the HEROES Act allowed the President to direct the Secretary of Education to eliminate a portion of student debt for some individuals”, but this is not entirely true. Matt completely glosses over the fact the President himself and many supporters in his political party publicly doubted the legal ability of the Executive to forgive student loan debt. It was on dubious legal grounds to begin with, and the President was aware of that. The court ruled correctly.
The President feigning surprise at the ruling then is political pandering. According to a 2022 midterm poll by the Student Borrower Protection Center and Seven Letter Insight, “Among voters aged between 18 and 29 who cast a ballot, 77 percent of voters said that student debt relief was a motivating factor, with 47 percent saying it was very motivating and 12 percent saying it was the only reason they voted”.
Is Matt angry at all that the President basically bribed and duped young voters?
Matt trudges on with the “right-wing radicalization” boogeyman when he states forgiveness is dead with a Republican majority in the house, but somehow forgets that both Houses including the Democrat-majority Senate passed bills earlier this year to repeal the student loan relief plan. He forgets too that the President had strong Democrat majorities in both houses until the mid-terms when he could have worked with Congress to legally pass student debt relief. The President obviously didn’t.
Matt proceeds to cast his personal speculation on various arguments against student loan cancellation. He attempts to reason that, because college is more expensive today, the “I paid off my loans, they should pay off theirs” argument of yesteryear's is invalid. Does Matt apply that logic to all debts? Because I have a car loan I'd like to talk to him about.
Finally he enters pretzel logic diatribe on a number of things including how he doesn’t think forgiveness will benefit white rich people. Over and over Matt confounds numbers, facts, and averages to fit his view. He claims for example that “the Federal Reserve was pumping up to $1 trillion into the financial system every day” during the pandemic, but when you follow the link Matt himself provides you find that banks had “…not borrowed nearly as much as the New York Fed is offering, and the loans are quickly repaid”. Then, like a jealous gossiper, Matt talks about how much we spend on the military industrial complex but won’t just forgive student loans. Because we’re willing to waste on the one, we should be willing to spend on the other is Matt’s logic.
I think only a small portion of the American public spend this way, and many of them live in D.C. and spend other people’s money. They’ve put us collectively $30 trillion into debt, and student debt forgiveness only transfers some of the debt of 40 million individuals to the greater 330 million. Not very democratic or fair. Furthermore, it does nothing to address the root cause of the issue, and in the end basically amounts to political bribery. As for the piece: I’m less likely to read the Ithaca Times when opinion is presented as fact by the staff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.