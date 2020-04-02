As the coronavirus outbreak continues to infiltrate every aspect of daily life, anxiety and stress are becoming the norm for people across the country and locally. That can come from fear over health, finances, social disconnection and a host of other factors that now seem unavoidable.
Luckily, a spate of community-based efforts from organizations large and small have risen from the panic, especially over the last week or so. It started from businesses themselves, touting gift cards people could purchase that would provide short-term financial relief to restaurants or local businesses sure to feel the brunt of the state’s restrictions and the students leaving. But the efforts have evolved since then to envelop a wide swath of struggling populations, from donations to the homeless shelter to community mask-making efforts and many more.
Perhaps the most pressing issue, primarily nationwide but not forgotten in Ithaca, is the need for medical equipment, both ventilators and personal protective equipment, especially masks. Adrienne Huffman organized the Ithaca Mask Makers through a Reddit post before quickly finding dozens of volunteers willing to join the assembly line-style creation process.
Cornell and Cayuga Medical Center have also jumped into the mask-making initiative, as Cornell has opened up the basketball court in Bartels Hall to be used for weekday hours of mask production, being led by Cayuga Medical Center’s Director of Surgical Services Carol O’Driscoll. Considering the necessary social distancing practices that have been recommended by the government, O’Driscoll sought a larger space, and Cornell volunteered to host them in the large unutilized space in Bartels. Now tables spread across the floor with volunteers working at a safe distance on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We have learned through our surgical blanket project, that our sewing community is vast, and know there will be a critical need to get masks to front line medical staff, not only in our community but to those surrounding us,” said Martin Stallone, the CEO and President of Cayuga Health.
The school has donated 2,500 N-95 masks separately to the the Tompkins County Emergency Operations Center as well.
Groups organized on the internet have become a hotspot for exchange of information and resources for citizens, centered on the groups Mutual Aid Tompkins and Mutual Aid Tompkins Immediate Needs, both of which are dedicated to connecting people with others who can help them out if their situations worsen because of COVID-19.
Aiming to support bartenders, restaurant workers and other hospitality employees who’ve seen their jobs curtailed, Ithaca Tip Jar has become the most prominent city-wide funding call. Workers can enter themselves on a spreadsheet and community members can contribute to a worker at random from the names on the list, or choose a specific person to donate to. To this point, the tip jar has gathered 363 names of local hospitality industry workers, and continues to field donations as those establishments remain either closed, in the case of bars or hair salons or others, or with severely restricted service and hours, in the case of restaurants.
In Collegetown, a somewhat similar fund has been established by two former Cornell students, Marco Levy and Rob Karp, who both graduated in 2019. When they heard about the schools closing, one of their first reactions was to start calling around to Collegetown restaurants and forming a plan.
“We had a lot of really good memories there,” Karp said. “We felt a pretty strong pull toward getting involved and trying to help some of those businesses stay alive while they’re going to obviously be struggling.”
The pair has had some difficulty attracting restaurants to enroll, said Levy, knowing that they might be wary of getting caught in a scam at such a threadbare time. Regardless, they’re still dedicated to building enough capital to help restaurants that choose to sign up bridge the gap, hopefully. Those interested can access the fundraiser on GoFundMe under the name “Save Collegetown Restaurants.”
In terms of grassroots efforts in the housing market, the newly-formed Ithaca Tenants Union has continued its push for a rent freeze, or more accurately a rent suspension, which would provide relief for people struggling or no longer able to pay their rent due to the massive economic downturn and job losses. That push has been able to generate significant interest from both the public and some government officials: Mayor Svante Myrick has called on the state and federal government to order a suspension of rent payments in accompaniment with a suspension of mortgage payments. The latter would theoretically shield landlords with mortgages who would lose rent payments from their own financial pitfall, eliminating a cost that many use to justify the rents they charge.
But Myrick has rebuffed calls from the tenants union and others to impose a rent stoppage at a city level by stating that he and Common Council cannot legally do so, and that the power rests with those in higher government. Regardless, a petition backing the rent suspension has gained nearly 4,500 signatures in just over two weeks on Change.org, arguing that the “necessity and fragility” of housing should provoke government action even at a local level.
“We write to you, those in the highest positions of power, to help our current and future predicament,” the petition reads. “The New York State moratorium on evictions was a good place to start. But with massive job losses already beginning now, how can we be expected to retroactively pay our rent when this crisis is over? We demand that Ithaca rents be frozen by city legislative action immediately until the COVID-19 crisis passes. That is, until there are tests that show this is no longer a threat posed to all of our communities.”
The Landlords Association of Tompkins County has previously stated that they are hesitant to embrace any temporary housing payment reforms, calling the eviction moratorium a disruption of business, but acknowledged that they are still finding their way as well.
Cornell’s involvement hasn’t stopped at hosting mask-making efforts, either. Announced Tuesday morning, they’ve partnered with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Greater Ithaca Activities Center to “collect and distribute much-needed meals for food-insecure families.” Food insecurity is not a new problem in Ithaca, but several food pantries in the area have had to suspend service during this time out of their own fears of becoming a risk for coronavirus spread. The new program aims to address that newly-developing deficit for, according to the school, the 800 households who utilize food pantries in the area.
“It’s more challenging for families to access food right now, especially families who are low income and usually use the emergency food system, such as pantries and meal sites,” said Amanda Palme, programs and partnerships manager for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier in a press release for the initiative. “With schools being closed, children are home, and a lot of families rely on schools to feed their children at least twice a day. And many people have found themselves out of work.”
Cornell will be increasing their order to about eight-times more than normal, to about 16,000 pounds per week, which will be shipped to the Robert Purcell Community Center. The food will then be repackaged and distributed by Cornell dining staff at the basketball court at GIAC, hopefully to 200 families on Tuesdays and another 200 on Thrusdays. The goal is to provide three-day supply packages to families of four. The food pantry is not accepting one-time donations but can be supported via a fundraiser at www.giving.cornell.edu/campaigns/cornell-food-pantry/.
Food-based efforts have been popular throughout the community, led by the United Way of Tompkins County’s various efforts. Additionally, Loaves & Fishes announced this week that they’d be expanding their services from their normal Cayuga Street location, providing food for those going hungry in the Jungle, the city’s homeless encampment in its southwest corner. Meal pick-up is still available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-1 p.m. at St. John’s Church, while Tuesday and Thursday meals are available from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but the organization will now be preparing over 800 meals for both pick-up and distribution, and director Christina Culver said that number will definitely be rising in the coming weeks.
“Loaves & Fishes recognizes that not all individuals are able to come to the church for meals due to being in isolation or quarantine, caring for elderly or ill family members and/or reduced transportation options. As a result, Loaves & Fishes is now preparing meals that Department of Social Services, St. John’s Community Services and volunteers working with Jungle residents will deliver to those in greatest need that cannot safely come to the weekday meal distribution at the church.”
“We’re all just increasing our cooperation with each other, because the need has changed in terms of access and will become greater,” Culver said. “We find ourselves working with both the Department of Social Services and the Tompkins County Department of Health. [...] The partnerships that we already have are just ramped up to a different level to meet the needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.