Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.