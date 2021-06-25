City of Ithaca Department of Public Works crews have been working to clear debris at Stewart Park, the Waterfront Trail, and the Golf Course, but there are still a number of hazards remaining.
The Golf Course will open up on Saturday, June 26 and golfers should be aware that there is still damage to parts of the course and greens. Overhead hazards and leaning trees have been removed and/or cut down. Crews are working now to clear tree trunks and branches on the ground and fill in the large holes where trees were uprooted. There still may be smaller debris on the ground in some areas of the course. DPW crews will continue to work on the golf course next week, and golfers must avoid ongoing work areas.
The Waterfront Trail between the Golf Course and Stewart Park has been partially cleared, but there are still numerous overhead hazards from broken tree branches. This area should be avoided by the public. DPW will set additional barricades to discourage use of this part of the trail.
The Stewart Park playground and pavilion areas are mostly cleared, but too many hazards are still present in the nearby vicinity. The park will remain closed to the public and the barricades at the entrance will stay in place. Reserved events at the pavilion can still take place, and the city asks that event organizers let guests know that they need to stay in the pavilion areas. DPW crews will continue to work next week at Stewart Park. The city is hopeful that Stewart Park will be open by the end of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.